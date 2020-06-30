CineLife Entertainment Brings The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon Concert Experience To Drive-in Movie Theatres This Summer

PRESS RELEASE —

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — CineLife Entertainment®, a division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, today announced the drive-in theatre rollout of The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon, a concert filmed in Havana, Cuba in 2016. The company will partner with UK content provider Eagle Rock to bring this film to drive-in theatres across the U.S. and Canada for an exclusive summer concert experience beginning July 10, 2020, observing specific state reopening guidelines.

The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon documents The Rolling Stones’ free March 2016 concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex, which had an estimated 500,000-person audience. This marked a landmark event for rock n’ roll in Cuba, as the genre was banned for decades following the Cuban revolution. As restrictions relaxed amongst lessened political tensions, The Rolling Stones performed the country’s largest open-air rock concert ever, which came five days after sitting U.S. President Barack Obama’s first visit to the country.

This film, directed by Paul Dugdale and produced by Simon Fisher previously had a one-night international theatre premiere, and debuted in the U.S. on STARZ. On July 10, 2020, the film will debut in drive-in theatres across the United States and Canada.

Director Paul Dugdale stated, “I’m so thrilled that Havana Moon has found its way back onto the big screen, particularly during such a strange time for live music. The Rolling Stones concert was the first of its kind in Havana, and I hope the unprecedented absence of live music during the COVID-19 crisis means this film brings almost as much elation and joy to those watching it now through CineLife as it did the people of Havana back on that special night. Turn it up loud!”

“We think this is the perfect opportunity to bring the Rolling Stones to drive-in theatres everywhere for the first time ever. The Rolling Stones are an iconic band and drive-in theatres will provide a unique experience for audiences everywhere. We couldn’t be more thrilled to launch this new film this summer, as we look towards returning to theatres,” said CineLife Entertainment’s Executive Vice President, Bernadette McCabe.