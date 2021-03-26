Russian Chain Karo Opens Private Cinema Rentals to Gamers

Image Courtesy Karo

Karo, one of Russia’s leading cinema chains, has opened its private cinema rentals to gamers—allowing customers to book Karo auditoriums to play a video game of their choice in the company of friends. As the popularity of private cinema rentals has exploded in the pandemic era, so too have chains begun to further explore the possibility of gaming to bring in audiences.

Say Paul Heth, executive chairman and CEO of Karo Group, and Karo Cinemas President Olga Zinyakova in a joint statement:

“The gaming industry is showing tremendous growth rates in Russia and around the world. We see an unique opportunity for effective collaboration between the gaming community and the technology and hospitality of our cinemas. Russia has nearly 70 million ‘gamers,’ many of whom are also movie goers. Clearly this is a large market that we would like access and provide a unique out of home entertainment experience. Today’s offer is the first step towards creating a new major business direction for Karo and the Russian film industry, which will be supported both by us and key companies from the Russian gaming industry.”

Those who wish to rent a Karo auditorium for a private gaming experience can do so by filling out the application form—with details such as date, time, and preferred auditorium—at http://event.karofilm.ru/. Following the receipt of the application, the guest will be told the preliminary price, which is offered in two-hour increments and varies depending on the day of the week. Add-ons, including a cinema bar, decoration, on-hand staff, organization of receptions and coffee breaks, and technical support, are available for additional fees. Currently, only Karo cinemas in Moscow and St. Petersburg are offering private rentals for gaming, but the chain plans to expand the service further moving forward.