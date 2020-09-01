Russian Exhibitor Karo Teams with ADG Group to Operate Two Additional Moscow Locations

Karo's Olga Zinyakova and Paul Heth; image courtesy Karo

PRESS RELEASE

Russian exhibitor Karo has announced a deal with Moscow-based real estate developer ADG Group to jointly manage and operate two Moscow theaters previously run by CGV. These theaters, Karo Angara and Karo Salaris, continue to be owned by ADG Group, which in 2014 purchased 39 Soviet cinemas to be reimagined and renovated into comfortable, multifunctional local centers. The Angara cinema was relaunched in 2019 inside a large-scale, international-style mall, and the Salaris cinema is located inside the large-scale shopping and entertainment center of the same name, opened in 2019 in the southwest of Moscow.

Karo Angara and Salaris will reopen on September 3, 2020 in time for the Russian premieres of Warner Bros.’ Tenet and Disney’s Mulan.

Paul Heth, Karo Group CEO said: “We are very excited to collaborate with ADG in bringing Karo ‘New Generation’ cinemas to Angara and Salaris,” adding that the deal “makes it possible [for] our team to provide a world class moviegoing experience to even more audiences in our core market of Moscow. Moscow represents one of the top cities in Europe for both cinema admissions and box office. Our relationship for these new Karo cinemas with ADG will now bring us to 23 operating theaters in Moscow and allows us to further increase our market share leadership in this key region of the overall Russian theatrical market.”

Added Robert Mayson, managing director of ADG’s cinema business: “Having Moscow’s premier cinema brand as a partner to operate these two fantastic new sites is great news! From a strategic, operational, brand, and marketing capability, this partnership just makes a huge amount of sense for both sides. We expect these two sites to be the first of many as our collaboration grows. Large scale property developers like ADG rely on high-quality, respected brands to develop and sustain their business. This is a perfect example of such a relationship.”

Each Karo location has been reconfigured to allow for social distancing in the lobby and food and beverage sales area and separated and distanced seating in its cinema halls. In consultation with local health authorities, Karo has implemented heightened cleaning procedures and elevated sanitation levels. More information on KARO Angara and Salaris cinemas and film scheduling can be found at KaroFilm.ru



