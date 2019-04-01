Samsung Continues the Expansion of Onyx Cinema LED Screen in the U.S. and Globally

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS – April 1, 2019 – At CinemaCon 2019, Samsung Electronics announced the newest upcoming installations of its branded Samsung Onyx Cinema LED display, the world’s first DCI-compliant LED theatre display. Following the display’s showstopping unveiling at last year’s show, Samsung continues the momentum with five more confirmed installations for this coming year including two in the U.S. as well as one in India, Israel, and Romania. As one of the largest and most influential gatherings for the worldwide motion picture theatre industry, Samsung maintains a prominent presence at CinemaCon.

Onyx Expansion in the U.S.

Today, Samsung announced two upcoming Onyx installations at the Star Cinema Grill in Texas and at Warehouse Cinema by HighRock Group in Maryland. “Since our unveiling for the U.S. market at CinemaCon last year, Samsung Onyx has revolutionized the cinema experience globally,” said Nick Conti, Senior Business Development Manager for Cinema, Samsung Electronics America. “Today’s theatre expansion announcements in the U.S. showcase the praise and significant interest we have received from the industry since last year’s unveiling and we are very excited to work with these visionary exhibitors on successful installations this year.”

Star Cinema Grill will be introducing the 46 ft. (14m) wide Samsung Onyx p3.3 Cinema LED this summer at their newest location in Richmond, Texas. Star Cinema Grill in Richmond will be the company’s most advanced and luxurious theatre to date that will serve as the model concept going forward. The installation is slated to finish in June of this year and will be the first Samsung Onyx p3.3 Cinema LED in the Western hemisphere and only the second in the world. Key to the success of this deal is the relationships Samsung built over the last year with Moving Image Technologies (“MIT”) and CSI Leasing (“CSI”). Continuous dedication to the customer and being a leader in technology innovation sets these companies apart. Samsung is honoured to call these companies a member of the Onyx family.

“We are extremely excited about our partnership with Samsung, MIT, and CSI. We know Onyx is the gold standard of premium formats of the future,” said Jason Ostrow, VP of Development at Star Cinema Grill. “We are very proud to be on the forefront of this technological revolution in the cinema business as we always strive to offer our guests the best image quality available on the market.”

Coming this September, Warehouse Cinemas, a venture from HighRock Group, will be introducing the 33.5 ft. (10m) Samsung Onyx p2.5 Cinema LED at their flagship location in Frederick, Maryland. Samsung Onyx is a key technology included in Warehouse Cinema’s patent pending tilt technology, SkyVUE, which relies on angles and perspective for optimal movie viewing. The design utilizes elevated, tilted screens to create comfortable, ergonomic positioning for both sloped and flat floors.

“Simply put, Onyx empowered us to bring SkyVUE LED to the masses and there’s no better partner to make our vision a reality,” said Rich Daughtridge, President and CEO at Warehouse Cinemas. “We are looking forward to partnering with Samsung on this innovation that will change how customers experience theatre-going in the future.”

Availability and New Certified Resellers

Currently available in three variations (16.7ft, 33.5 ft., and 46.2 ft. wide), the Samsung Onyx display delivers visual quality, technical performance and reliability. With the 4K model earning validation as the world’s first Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)-certified LED theatre display, the Samsung Onyx brings the visual power of LED picture quality and High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture refinement to the big screen for more captivating and lifelike content.

Samsung Onyx continued to strengthen relationships with certified resellers in the industry, with 10 certified resellers to date. New certified resellers for the Samsung Onyx announced today include Ballantyne Strong, Inc., Sonic Equipment Company, Inc., Franklin Designs, Inc. and Cardinal Sound and Motion Picture Systems, Inc.

Samsung’s Role

Samsung’s expertise and technologies span many product divisions and bring the company’s innovation to the cinema industry. Samsung also equips its visual displays with components that work together seamlessly to offer an enhanced viewing experience for audiences globally.

Inspired by the gemstone of the same name, the Samsung Onyx brand alludes to the display’s ability to showcase cinema content with true, deep and realistic black colours. When combined with an infinite contrast ratio and specialized low-tone grayscale settings, this pinpoint representation produces brighter and more detail-rich content.

In addition, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has maintained its position as the No. 1 worldwide leader in digital signage as measured by unit sales for the 10th consecutive year. Recently released data from IHS Markit, the leading provider of digital signage market data, identified Samsung as the top selling brand in the industry since 2009. According to the IHS Technology report “Public Displays Market Tracker”, Samsung accounted for 25.8 percent of the global market share for digital signage unit sales in 2018.

Experience Samsung’s newest industry leading displays at the Augustus Ballroom, Booth #2013A inside Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas from April 1-4.