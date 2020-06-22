Scott Hanlon Rejoins The Boxoffice Company as SVP for Boost U.S.

Disclaimer: The Boxoffice Company is the parent company of Boxoffice Pro

The Boxoffice Company is welcoming a familiar face to its executive ranks, announcing the return of Scott Hanlon to the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Boost U.S. Hanlon will report directly to Stan Ruszkowski, President of The Boxoffice Company and Malcolm MacMillan, EVP of Global Exhibitor Relations for Boost.

Boost is the division of The Boxoffice Company specializing in digital ticketing and marketing solutions that connect exhibitors directly with their audiences from showtime discovery to ticket purchase. The Boost product line includes websites, mobile apps, CRM, Voice AI integration, and online ticketing. In 2019, the division generated over half a billion dollars in box office revenue for its global network of exhibitor clients.

“Scott is the perfect fit for this role and his arrival at this critical moment for exhibitors and the cinema sector in general underlines our continued commitment to providing an outstanding service, despite current events,” says Ruszkowski. “He brings a wealth of industry knowledge and in-house experience to offer our clients a seamless link between our sales and customer service departments.”

“I can’t express how genuinely excited I am to rejoin the great people at The Boxoffice Company,” says Hanlon. “I am looking forward to helping to reconnect our exhibitor clients with their audiences and help them recover ground lost to COVID. Every cinema in this country plays an important role in its local community, and my mission will be to help them thrive as we enter the re-opening effort.”