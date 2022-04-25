Screenvision Media Partners With Moviefone To Bring ‘Made In Hollywood’ TV Series Content To The Big Screen

Screenvision Media has announced a partnership with Moviefone to feature their ‘Made in Hollywood’ series as part of Screenvision’s Front + Center preshow. The partnershSony Pictures’ Morbius will be among the first segments.

“As moviegoers enthusiastically return to theaters with one of the strongest slates ever, we are constantly seeking one-of-a-kind content to make our preshow even more engaging,” said Darryl Schaffer, chief partnership officer, Screenvision Media. “Coming out of the pandemic, our exhibitor partners have shared that audiences are coming to theaters even earlier to more fully immerse themselves in the cinema experience. Moviefone’s ‘Made in Hollywood’ series adds another highly entertaining element to Front + Center.”

Moviefone, the former AOL/Verizon legacy brand, was acquired by its CEO Cleveland O’Neal III in 2020 to pair with his TV brand, ‘Made In Hollywood’, which is currently in its 17th broadcast season.

“We are excited about working with Screenvision to extend our award-winning TV series franchise to the big screen while supporting the theatrical experience, great films and talent-driven content,” said O’Neal. “Partnering with Screenvision enables us to introduce the newly rebranded Moviefone web, mobile and social media assets to a new generation of movie fans, while reconnecting with those who love the nostalgic Moviefone brand that is synonymous in pop-culture.”