Screenvision Unveils New Tools and Initiatives at 2019 Upfront

PRESS RELEASE

New York, N.Y., May 14, 2019: Screenvision Media touted the emotional impact and multifaceted reach of cinema advertising at the company’s Upfront event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Joined by actors Vince Vaughn and Hilary Swank, the company announced new products, tools and campaigns to define, measure and maximize cinema advertising’s reach.

The Upfront event celebrated cinema’s draw for audiences and last year’s record gross of over $11.6 billion, along with the record-breaking success of Avengers: Endgame, which became the first film in history to earn over $1 billion for its debut and is currently the second-highest grossing film of all time.

Screenvision noted that cinema advertising’s high performance comes as the appeal and reach of television advertising continues to decline due to decreased live ratings, cable cord-cutting consumer habits and a cluttered broadcast media landscape, leaving that audience fragmented and increasingly difficult to reach. In contrast, cinema advertising remains the most stable media vehicle for reaching highly desirable and engaged audiences, the company stated. And unlike more than 80 percent of television viewers, once in the theatre, moviegoers are not distracting themselves during films with other devices but rather are fully engaged and devoted to what is on the screen.

Screenvision Media announced that it plans to make the emotional aspects and engagement rating of movies more measureable and quantifiable. The company will examine how the emotional layer and context of certain films and advertisements impact consumer engagement and habits. In doing so, brands, advertisers and partners will be able to create deeper engagements among their viewers, the company advised.

“For generations, movies have captivated audiences and brought people together like almost nothing else can,” said John Partilla, CEO, Screenvision Media. “As other forms of traditional media have started to fall by the wayside, the emotional draw of movies remains as strong as ever. We are excited to offer our partners meaningful ways to engage with this audience and to continue delivering lasting impact.”

Screenvision Media will once again offer its “10 Pack” option in 2020, giving advertisers the chance to align with and appear before the audiences of the most anticipated movies of the year. In addition, the company plans to further enhance, demonstrate and measure the reach of cinema advertising with its new Smart Network. This data-enabled digital component of the “Front + Center” preshow enhances program targeting, digital retargeting and attribution in a way that goes beyond behavioral data to include transactional data. By identifying members of the moviegoing audience, the digital movie pixel compiles rich, actionable data and can measure how specific movies drove purchases for select advertisers.

“With so many great movies coming out in 2020, we are proud to offer our partners the 10 Pack for the third year in a row, and to place their advertisements in front of the most highly engaged audiences,” said Katy Loria, chief revenue officer at Screenvision Media. “We are also excited to offer the new Smart Network option. This new tool gives us the ability to better quantify and measure the ROI of cinema advertising, giving our partners a clear and proven look at how their advertisements drive transactions.”

Screenvision Media is an avid supporter of diversity, intersectionality and inclusion within the movie industry, a societal priority that continues to gain traction and advocacy from industry leaders and moviegoers alike. The company is particularly invested in supporting the presence of women in film and has announced new initiatives to promote the inclusion and meaningful representation of women on the big screen. Screenvision Media has partnered with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media at Mount Saint Mary’s to work with studios at the earliest scripting stages to ensure gender equality in onscreen representation. The company will introduce a new GD-IQ certification package in their Front + Center preshow where Davis will introduce a special look at upcoming films that receive GD-IQ certification.

“Entertainment has a profound influence on our culture. Using our research tool, GD-IQ, we have created the GD-IQ Check to spotlight films that depict diverse and gender balanced portrayals,” said Davis. “By partnering with Screenvision Media, we can make a dramatic cultural change and show women and girls that their aspirations and options are limitless. Our motto is: If She Can See It, She Can Be It.”

Madeline Di Nonno, Institute CEO, added, “Our data and research tools have always been the best solution to inform creative decisions to advance onscreen gender equality and intersectionality in storytelling. Our new GD-IQ Check will be the gold standard in measuring onscreen portrayals for the entertainment industry.”

Screenvision Media has also aligned with the Association of National Advertisers’ (ANA) “SeeHer” movement, the leading industry initiative on gender equality in media and advertising. SeeHer evaluates brand ads and assigns GEM™ scores based on accurate portrayals of women and girls. In conjunction with SeeHer, Screenvision Media will be creating a #SeeHer Film Trailer Package, allowing brands’ ads to target films aligned with their products. The new offering allows advertisers to bring GEM-positive advertisements to film, and give marketers expanded opportunities to showcase their support for increased authentic gender representation in entertainment and advertising.



“Supporting and encouraging gender equality, particularly in the media, is an important cause for us at Screenvision Media,” said Christine Martino, executive vice president of ad sales at Screenvision Media. “We are proud to strengthen our commitment to ensuring women are fully represented both behind and in front of the camera. By using GD-IQ and GEM as tools to evaluate the films and advertisements we work with, we are honored to help shine a spotlight on this issue and work to improve both portrayals and presence of women in cinema.”

Screenvision Media’s 2019 Upfront event was held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan. The event featured a performance by Frozen 2 actress and singer Idina Menzel.