ScreenX Brings In $22 Million Worldwide in First Five Months of 2019

Press Release

LOS ANGELES, CA (June 7, 2019) – CJ 4DPLEX announced today that panoramic technology format ScreenX has grossed $22 million in the worldwide box office in five months, surpassing its own box office record from the same time last year and experiencing a 85 percent surge in box office gross. This marks the fastest record-breaking milestone in the history of ScreenX.

The top ScreenX markets include: U.S., Japan, Vietnam, Korea, China, Indonesia, and Turkey, which all surpassed last year’s box office gross. In comparison to last year’s record, the box office gross increased fourfold in the U.S. and doubled in Japan.

Following last year’s success with eight Hollywood films, ScreenX has released six Hollywood films in the past five months alone. With the recent successful release of Godzilla: King of the Monsters” ScreenX is scheduled to release Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Films that have been released in the ScreenX format in 2019 are as follows:

• Alita: Battle Angel; February 14

• Captain Marvel; March 4

• Shazam!; April 5

• The Curse of La Llorona; April 19

• Pokemon Detective Pikachu; May 10

• Godzilla: King of the Monsters; May 31

• Spider-Man Far: From Home; July 2

“ScreenX is getting the spotlight as one of the most desirable movie formats from Gen Z and millennials across the globe in the international movie markets that include U.S., China, and Europe,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “We are incredibly proud of the growth of ScreenX on a global scale and look forward to continuing to create unique movie-going experiences for audiences around the world.”

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie. As of May 2019, ScreenX is available in 218 auditoriums spanning 19 countries.

