Severtson Screens Moves to Larger Facility

Severtson Screens has moved its headquarters to a larger nearby facility in San Tan Valley, Arizona.

“It was time,” explains Toby Severtson, president and CEO. “With our continued growth, we were busting at the seams at our three Mesa facilities and we needed to find a location where we could expand our headquarters and manufacturing capabilities. Our new San Tan Valley campus has allowed us to grow our footprints for greater production and efficiency by allowing us to design and build a multi-facility campus that fulfills all of our office, manufacturing, and warehousing needs.”

Severtson headquarters is now located at 41502 N. Schnepf Road, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140. All other contact information remains the same.

“We could not have asked for a better location,” adds Dan Maxwell, Severtson Corp. VP and COO. “Not only does the new facility fulfill our needs, it also benefits our suppliers, as they now have one primary location to go to and from for us, instead of multiple locations. It is a time and money saver for everyone.”

Founded in 1986, Severtson Corporation serves the professional and consumer AV markets for both indoor applications and large outdoor venues. Screens range in size from large movie theaters to home theaters.

“Severtson Screens has been around for more than three decades, and we are continuing to grow across multiple markets,” states Kirk Severtson, Severtson Corp. VP and CTO. “This move is by no means a short-term fix. With our new multi-facility campus, we also have additional land to expand our operations if we should need to in the near or distant future.”

Severtson Corporation manufactures cinema screens for theaters in countries all over the world, including the United States, Mexico, Canada, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, Spain, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Netherlands, Thailand, Scotland, China and Russia. The company designed a robotic spray-arm application system to paint its high-performance optical coating in-house on screens as large as 67.75 ft. x 150 ft. (20.7m x 45.8m). Severtson Screens certifications and partners include Technicolor, MasterImage, Dolby, Volfoni, Lightspeed/DepthQ, and RealD.