IMAX to Host Special Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings Fan Screenings on August 18

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

IMAX will host special fan screenings for Disney/Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings on Wednesday (August 18) at 7 p.m. local time in 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada, it was announced today. Each screening will feature a “special welcome” from Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina prior to the start of the movie, which was shot with IMAX certified digital cameras.

A list of screening locations is below. Find out how to get tickets here.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings opens exclusively in theaters on September 3.

IMAX screening locations:

Atlantic Station Stadium 18 & IMAX – Atlanta, GA

Showcase Randolph 16 with IMAX – Randolph, MA

City North Stadium 14 & RPX – Chicago, IL

Cinemark 17 + IMAX – Dallas, TX

AMC Westminster 24 with IMAX – Westminster, CO

Houston Marqe Stadium 22 + IMAX – Houston, TX

AMC Indianapolis 17 with IMAX – Indianapolis, IN

AMC Barrywoods 24 with IMAX – Kansas City, MO

TCL Chinese Theatre + IMAX – Hollywood, CA

Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX & RPX – Irvine, CA

CMX Dolphin 24 – Miami, FL

AMC Rosedale 14 with IMAX – Roseville, MN

AMC Lincoln Square 13 with IMAX – New York, NY

Pointe Orlando Stadium 20 + IMAX – Orlando, FL

AMC Neshaminy 24 with IMAX – Bensalem, PA

Arizona Mills 25 with IMAX -Tempe, AZ

Megaplex Theatres @ Geneva + IMAX – Vineyard, UT

Palladium 19 IMAX + AVX – San Antonio, TX

AMC Mission Valley 20 with IMAX – San Diego, CA

AMC Metreon 16 with IMAX – San Francisco, CA

AMC Saratoga 14 with IMAX – San Jose, CA

AMC Alderwood 16 with IMAX – Lynnwood, WA

Marcus Ronnie’s 20 Cine + IMAX – Saint Louis, MO

AMC Tysons Corner 16 with IMAX – McLean, VA

Scotiabank – 14 IMAX – Toronto, ON