IMAX to Host Special Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings Fan Screenings on August 18

IMAX will host special fan screenings for Disney/Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings on Wednesday (August 18) at 7 p.m. local time in 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada, it was announced today. Each screening will feature a “special welcome” from Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina prior to the start of the movie, which was shot with IMAX certified digital cameras.
A list of screening locations is below. Find out how to get tickets here.
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings opens exclusively in theaters on September 3.
IMAX screening locations:
Atlantic Station Stadium 18 & IMAX – Atlanta, GA
Showcase Randolph 16 with IMAX – Randolph, MA
City North Stadium 14 & RPX – Chicago, IL
Cinemark 17 + IMAX – Dallas, TX
AMC Westminster 24 with IMAX – Westminster, CO
Houston Marqe Stadium 22 + IMAX – Houston, TX
AMC Indianapolis 17 with IMAX – Indianapolis, IN
AMC Barrywoods 24 with IMAX – Kansas City, MO
TCL Chinese Theatre + IMAX – Hollywood, CA
Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX & RPX – Irvine, CA
CMX Dolphin 24 – Miami, FL
AMC Rosedale 14 with IMAX – Roseville, MN
AMC Lincoln Square 13 with IMAX – New York, NY
Pointe Orlando Stadium 20 + IMAX – Orlando, FL
AMC Neshaminy 24 with IMAX – Bensalem, PA
Arizona Mills 25 with IMAX -Tempe, AZ
Megaplex Theatres @ Geneva + IMAX – Vineyard, UT
Palladium 19 IMAX + AVX – San Antonio, TX
AMC Mission Valley 20 with IMAX – San Diego, CA
AMC Metreon 16 with IMAX – San Francisco, CA
AMC Saratoga 14 with IMAX – San Jose, CA
AMC Alderwood 16 with IMAX – Lynnwood, WA
Marcus Ronnie’s 20 Cine + IMAX – Saint Louis, MO
AMC Tysons Corner 16 with IMAX – McLean, VA
Scotiabank – 14 IMAX – Toronto, ON
Share this post