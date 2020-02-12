ShowBiz Cinemas Expansion to Bring Bowling, Movies and More! Experience to Waxahachie

ShowBiz Cinemas will add boutique bowling, a modern arcade, and luxury recliner seating to its existing location in Waxahachie, Texas.

The project will expand the footprint of ShowBiz Cinemas’ current Waxahachie building, adding an additional 11,000 square feet along the front of the existing structure. Along with the new construction, ShowBiz Cinemas will also remodel their auditoriums and current lobby to incorporate luxury recliner seating in all auditoriums, a new and improved upscale bar, and modern self-service concessions area.

The $10.5 million expansion project, responsible in part to a renewed partnership with the City of Waxahachie, will be built over multiple phases to allow the location to remain open during construction. Construction on the remodel and expansion is scheduled to begin in late February with a planned completion for Fall 2020.

“Waxahachie and Ellis County have been really great for ShowBiz Cinemas. It has always been our goal to provide the best entertainment experience for our customers, and we’re incredibly excited to bring our next generation of entertainment to Waxahachie,” said Kevin Mitchell, ShowBiz Cinemas’ CEO.

ShowBiz opened its first Bowling, Movies and More! Entertainment Center in Baytown, TX in 2015. By the end of 2020, ShowBiz Cinemas will operate at least six cinema entertainment centers across the country. The circuit plans to open multiple additional locations per year going forward.

Once construction on the project is complete, ShowBiz Cinemas’ Waxahachie Bowling, Movies and More! entertainment center will feature 14 boutique bowling lanes; a lane side café with expansive food, and drink options; 13 state-of-the-art movie screens with electric leather recliner seating; full bar with beer, wine and cocktails; cutting edge modern arcade with redemption center; multiple party rooms for every occasion; and an SDX, Superior Digital Experience, auditorium featuring 4K digital projection, immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound and a wall-to-wall, ceiling to-floor screen over 70-feet wide.

Waxahachie will be ShowBiz Cinemas’ fifth Bowling, Movies and More! location. Their sixth entertainment center location will open in Idaho Falls, Idaho in December.