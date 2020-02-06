Showcase Cinemas Appoints Laura Correia to Assistant VP Film & Event Cinema

PRESS RELEASE

Norwood, MA (February 6, 2020) – Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced today that company veteran Laura Correia has been appointed to Assistant Vice President, Film & Event Cinema. Laura, who started her professional career with National Amusements in 1997, will oversee the Event Cinema program as part of her new role. Showcase Event Cinema exhibits more than 250 events annually and includes fine arts, classic films, anime, documentaries, inspirational content and concerts. Showcase Cinemas is committed to continuing to expand this program and offer the most engaging content for movie-goers.

“During her tenure at National Amusements, Laura has proven to be a dynamic and integral part of the Film Department,” said Mark Walukevich, Senior Vice President of Film & Event Cinema for Showcase Cinemas. “She is recognized in the industry for her international expertise and ability to work effectively with a wide network of contacts at all levels. Her effort and dedication have strengthened our position as a leader in exhibition.”

At the start of her career as the assistant to vice president of film, Laura analyzed international markets to facilitate film-buying decisions, researched market tendencies and audience preferences in Argentina and Chile and assisted with film distributor negotiations in English and Spanish. In 2002, as the International Film Coordinator, Laura focused on exploring opportunities for the IMAX® in Argentina and acting as liaison between international film distributors, district offices and the Home Office.

In 2007, Laura was promoted to Director, International Film & IMAX®, which included managing all aspects of programming for IMAX® Center Norte, the top performing IMAX® in Latin America, handling film terms negotiation, length of run and print costs. Prior to the theater’s digital conversion, she developed a procedure for the importation of 70mm IMAX® prints to Argentina, creating a consistent and cost-effective method in coordination with local personnel, Argentine customs and film companies. In 2016, her role grew to Director of Film & Event Cinema, responsible for managing the Event Cinema program for the US market.

In her new role as Assistant Vice President Film & Event Cinema, Laura will oversee the growing Event Cinema program, creating new opportunities with content providers and studios worldwide to diversify in-theater programming and attract new audiences.