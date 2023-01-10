Showcase Cinemas Celebrates National Popcorn Day With Free Popcorn For Starpass Loyalty Members

Showcase Cinemas is celebrating National Popcorn Day on Thursday, January 19 by offering one free regular sized freshly popped popcorn to members of its Starpass loyalty program with any ticket purchase at all locations in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, and Rhode Island. This offer is valid in-theater only and must be redeemed at the concession stand.

“There’s nothing like seeing a movie the way it’s meant to be seen: on the big screen, with freshly popped, buttery popcorn in hand,” said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing. “There’s no better way to kick off this new year than with a trip to the movies to see one of the many new releases in theaters now, and we’re excited to give our Starpass loyalty members the chance to enjoy a free popcorn on National Popcorn Day to make the experience even more special!”

National Popcorn Day is almost here! 🍿 On Jan. 19, Starpass members get a FREE regular popcorn with their ticket purchase!



Join us on Jan. 19 and join Starpass for FREE now!: https://t.co/gPKA6sOjkW pic.twitter.com/SuBVGfrtwx — ShowcaseUS (@ShowcaseUS) January 9, 2023

For more information, visit showcasecinemas.com/national-popcorn-day.

