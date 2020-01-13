Showcase Cinemas to Host Free Screening of Joker Near Iconic Bronx Stairs

Showcase Cinemas will host a free screening of Warner Bros.’ Joker at its Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas in the Bronx, NY on Sunday, January 19 (National Popcorn Day) at 4 p.m. The free screening celebrates the film’s 11 Oscar nominations, National Popcorn Day, and its local neighborhood tie, as the now-celebrated “Joker stairs” scene was filmed a few blocks from the theater’s Bronx location.



Recently renovated with power recliners in every auditorium, a redesigned lobby, updated concessions stand and the addition of Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas is also offering a free regular-size popcorn for every Starpass loyalty member who reserves a ticket for any movie on National Popcorn Day.



“Today’s Oscar nominations further usher Joker into the annals of movie history and reinforce its place as a true cultural phenomenon,” said Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing for Showcase Cinemas. “With this free neighborhood screening on National Popcorn Day, we are not only celebrating the film’s Oscar recognition, but also its neighborhood association to Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas—the iconic outdoor stairs where the Joker descends are only steps away.”



Joker scenes were filmed in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx, where fans have been flocking to take photos in front of the long, distinctive outdoor stairs on Shakespeare Avenue where the character of Arthur Fleck does his “Joker” dance. Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas is located at 214 E. 161st Street. Both the theater and the “Joker Stairs” are close to Yankee Stadium.



Moviegoers can reserve tickets for the free Joker screening by visiting the theater box office or showcasecinemas.com.