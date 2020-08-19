Showcase Cinemas to Open Nine Massachusetts Cinemas on August 28

Image Courtesy of Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas, the U.S. division of global giant National Amusements, has announced plans to open nine of their Massachusetts theaters on Friday, August 28.

Showcase has already opened locations in Warwick and Providence Place, Rhode Island and Springdale, Ohio. On the 28th, Showcase cinemas in Dedham, Revere, Randolph, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Blackstone Valley, Lowell, Woburn, and Chestnut Hill (all in Massachusetts) will likewise open their doors. Private cinema rentals are also available. All of Showcase’s open locations will operate under the chain’s “Be Showcase Safe” program, which includes among its measures:

Installation of a new bi-polar ionization air-purifying systems and MERV 13 HVAC air filters

Reduced auditorium capacity

Social distancing within theaters

Increased and enhanced auditorium cleaning between shows and in high-touch areas

Required masks for patrons and employees, and required gloves for employees engaging in food service

Social distancing markets

Hand sanitizing stations

Temperature check and symptoms screening for employees before each shift

New contactless payment options and food/beverage/ticket pre-order are available through showcasecinemas.com and the Showcase app

Increasing the time between showings to clean auditoriums

More information on “Be Showcase Safe” can be found here.

“During the last few months we have worked with our industry partners to re-envision our Showcase customer experience to make health and safety our main focus,” said Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing. “We are calling our program Be Showcase Safe and are strongly encouraging our customers to work together with our employees and follow these new health and safety protocols as we are working toward the same goal—a safe and fun movie-going experience!”