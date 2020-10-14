ShowEast 2020 Cancelled, Online Event to Take its Place

Photo by Daniel Loria

The exhibition calendar has just taken another blow with the cancellation of ShowEast 2020, one of the year’s most anticipated industry trade shows for the cinema sector.

ShowEast was originally rescheduled from October to December 7-10 in Miami, Florida, in hopes that progress in containing the spread of Covid-19 and the loosening of local restrictions would allow it to become the first in-person cinema convention to be held in the United States since January.

The show’s organizers were forced to abandon the event as an uptick in Covid-19 cases in critical regions across the United States continues to wreak havoc on in-person gatherings. Specifically, FilmExpo cited hotel occupancy capacity ordinances, travel restrictions from major companies, and the fact that its screening site––Regal South Beach ScrenX, IMAX & VIP––is closed indefinitely following Cineworld’s decision to suspend operations in the US and UK.

“It just does not seem possible and safe to hold a show,” concluded a statement from the event’s organizers. An online version of the event, with complimentary access to all members of the motion picture industry, will be announced in its place.

This marks the fourth consecutive event organized by FilmExpo Group to be forced to close due to world events, following CineAsia 2019’s suspension due to riots in Hong Kong and the pandemic-related cancellations of CineEurope and CineAsia 2020.

CineEurope 2021, to be held in Barcelona from June 21-24 of next year, is expected to be FilmExpo’s first live event since ShowEast 2019, held last October.