ShowEast Reveals Schedule for 2021 Conference

ShowEast, organized by the Film Expo Group, has released the schedule for their upcoming 2021 conference, to be held from November 8-11 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, Florida.

The schedule can be found here; highlights include panels on gaming (presented by the Cinema Esports Alliance Corp), technical innovations (with panelists from Cinionic, ScreenX, MetaMedia, and DTS:X), inclusion and diversity within the cinema industry (presented by the Coca-Cola Company), and the global cinema industry, the latter moderated by The Boxoffice Company’s Julien Marcel and featuring insights from panelists at Cinépolis (Alejandro Ramírez), Parmount Pictures (Chris Aronson), Marcus Theatres (Rolando Rodriguez), and Universal Pictures International (Niels Swinkels).

Studios to present at this year’s ShowEast include Paramount Pictures International, Warner Bros. International, Focus Features, Universal Pictures, Neon, Lionsgate, UA/MGM, Universal Pictures International, and Sony Pictures International, with screenings from Disney, Lionsgate and Warner Bros.

Awards recipients at this year’s ShowEast include Mark Christiansen of Paramount Pictures, Rolando Rodriguez of Marcus Theatres and NATO, Lisa Bunnell of Focus Features, and Elizabeth O’Neil of Variety the Children’s Charity of Southern California.