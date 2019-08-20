ShowEast to Honor Warner Bros.’ Scott Forman with Humanitarian Award

Scott Forman, executive VP and general sales manager for domestic theatrical distribution at Warner Bros., will receive ShowEast’s “Salah M. Hassanein Humanitarian Award” during the show’s Final Night Awards Ceremony on October 17 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.



“Scott defines what it means to be the Hassanein Award winner. His commitment to our industry and its charities are second to none,” stated Andrew Sunshine, president of Film Expo Group, which manages ShowEast. “We are honored to recognize his achievements.”



Forman’s career in domestic theatrical distribution started at Columbia Pictures in 1980 while he was still in high school. After graduating from UCLA in 1985, he continued working at Columbia for seven years, then left to serve as regional director of the Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco territories for MGM/UA. In December 1989, he joined Warner Bros., beginning what has turned into a 30-year career at the studio. He was promoted to his current position in March 2017.



Forman’s lifelong philanthropic passion began the first time he walked into the Variety Boys and Girls Club in Boyle Heights when he was nine years old. He remains a key driver for the Club, in addition to serving on the board of directors of Variety Tent 25 and the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation. In 2007, he created Jr. Variety, the first teen-based industry charity of its kind with his son, Jeremy. In nine years, Jr. Variety has raised over $625,000 while teaching teenagers the importance of philanthropy and the basics of fundraising and volunteerism. He also helped mastermind the charity auctions at ShoWest and ShowEast.



Forman was honored in 2016 at the Variety Boys & Girls Club Scholarship Gala, and he has received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from Barack Obama, the Time Warner Andrew Heiskell Community Service Award, and the Ben Marcus Humanitarian Award.