Social Pulse: Frozen 2 Charms Audiences with New Trailer

Social Media Snapshot – Monday September 23 to Sunday September 29

The third Frozen 2 trailer debuted last Monday, allowing the film to secure a rare trifecta of having the top single post on the week for Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. It also finished in the top 3 across all services on the full week despite only having one or two posts. Even though it did not secure the top spot on any of these services in terms of total likes, if you were to measure by likes/retweets/shares/comments per post it easily blew away all of the competition; its trailer debut was one of the largest on the entire year. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was the other standout on the week, being the only other film to chart across all services. Its strategy of brute force posting to continually engage its massive audiences is paying off for the upcoming film and brand as a whole.

Twitter

Star Wars: The Last Jedi led all films on Twitter in terms of post likes for the second week in a row with 164,786. Its 28 posts were almost as much as the rest of the top 5 combined. Frozen 2 had the most retweets on the week by far with over 44,000 from just two posts. Uncut Gems was also a standout on the week with its first trailer which features Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett (yes, the same “KG” of NBA fame), which no doubt helped to explain why it only charted on Twitter which has a strong older male presence.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 4,188 28 164,786 29,022 Frozen 2 5,311 2 95,649 44,334 Uncut Gems N/A 4 36,834 9,075 No Time To Die 15 9 17,239 2,504 Meet The Addams 418 29 11,857 2,642

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Frozen 2 23-Sep 8.5 Uncut Gems 24-Sep 8.4 Dr. Sleep 23-Sep 8.1 Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Facebook

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil led all films on the week with 105,302 new likes, but came in second to Frozen 2 in terms of post shares (14,427 to 50,136). A new face on the charts for the week was the upcoming comedy Jexi which saw its new trailer making waves on Facebook alone on the week, not unlike Dark Water last week.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 6,917 10 105,302 14,427 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 13,281 22 100,497 10,577 Frozen 2 31,155 1 61,228 50,136 Jexi 835 6 29,378 10,263 Meet The Addams 2,618 14 27,093 4,870

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Frozen 2 23-Sep 8.5 Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 26-Sep 7.4 Jexi 27-Sep 7.1 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

Star Wars: The Last Jedi led across the board on the week though it did get a strong challenge for total comments from Frozen 2 despite the latter having just 1 post to its 13. A new trailer from Spies In Disguise also made waves at a distant third place on the week.

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 35,133 13 1,695,897 12,845 Frozen 2 10,939 1 556,358 10,819 Spies In Disguise 1,863 3 351,061 3,451 Charlie’s Angels 5,092 11 219,130 1,243 Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 6,819 12 200,413 1,402

Top 3 Posts: