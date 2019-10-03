Social Pulse: Frozen 2 Charms Audiences with New Trailer

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • October 03 2019

Social Media Snapshot – Monday September 23 to Sunday September 29

The third Frozen 2 trailer debuted last Monday, allowing the film to secure a rare trifecta of having the top single post on the week for Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. It also finished in the top 3 across all services on the full week despite only having one or two posts. Even though it did not secure the top spot on any of these services in terms of total likes, if you were to measure by likes/retweets/shares/comments per post it easily blew away all of the competition; its trailer debut was one of the largest on the entire year. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was the other standout on the week, being the only other film to chart across all services. Its strategy of brute force posting to continually engage its massive audiences is paying off for the upcoming film and brand as a whole.

Twitter

Star Wars: The Last Jedi led all films on Twitter in terms of post likes for the second week in a row with 164,786. Its 28 posts were almost as much as the rest of the top 5 combined. Frozen 2 had the most retweets on the week by far with over 44,000 from just two posts. Uncut Gems was also a standout on the week with its first trailer which features Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett (yes, the same “KG” of NBA fame), which no doubt helped to explain why it only charted on Twitter which has a strong older male presence.

FilmNew Page LikesPostsPost LikesPost Retweets
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker        4,188 28 164,786       29,022 
Frozen 2       5,311         95,649       44,334 
Uncut Gems          N/A        36,834         9,075 
No Time To Die             15         17,239         2,504 
Meet The Addams         418 29         11,857         2,642 

Top 3 Posts:

MovieDatePower*
Frozen 223-Sep8.5
Uncut Gems24-Sep8.4
Dr. Sleep23-Sep8.1
Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments  

Facebook

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil led all films on the week with 105,302 new likes, but came in second to Frozen 2 in terms of post shares (14,427 to 50,136). A new face on the charts for the week was the upcoming comedy Jexi which saw its new trailer making waves on Facebook alone on the week, not unlike Dark Water last week.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares 
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil         6,917 10       105,302       14,427 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker       13,281 22       100,497       10,577 
Frozen 2        31,155         61,228       50,136 
Jexi             835         29,378       10,263 
Meet The Addams         2,618 14         27,093         4,870 

Top 3 Posts:

MovieDatePower*
Frozen 223-Sep8.5
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil26-Sep7.4
Jexi27-Sep7.1
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

Star Wars: The Last Jedi led across the board on the week though it did get a strong challenge for total comments from Frozen 2 despite the latter having just 1 post to its 13. A new trailer from Spies In Disguise also made waves at a distant third place on the week.

FilmNew Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker       35,133 13 1,695,897       12,845 
Frozen 2       10,939 556,358       10,819 
Spies In Disguise         1,863 351,061         3,451 
Charlie’s Angels         5,092 11 219,130         1,243 
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil         6,819 12 200,413         1,402 

Top 3 Posts:

MovieDatePower*
Frozen 223-Sep9.6
Spies In Disguise27-Sep9.2
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker27-Sep9.1
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

