Social Pulse: IT: Chapter 2 Scares Up Buzz on Social Media

Social Media Snapshot – Monday July 15 to Sunday July 21

As expected, a massive wave of new trailers and news for both films and TV series flooded the internet following the latest edition of San Diego Comic-Con. Although some studios decided to skip this year’s event entirely, several omissions still released trailers and news to coincide with the fan event in order to capitalize from the extra attention. The clear winner on the week was undoubtedly IT: Chapter 2, thanks to a new trailer that took social media by storm. As we near the film’s September release, it’s clear that the first part of the Stephen King adaptation wasn’t a fluke…will box office lightning strike again?

Twitter

IT: Chapter Two led Twitter in just about every major category on the week. The film held the most popular post as calculated by likes, shares, and comments. The new IT trailer was clearly a huge success with fans on the service, registering over 330,000 post likes and 136,243 retweets. It was one of the best-received trailers of the past couple months and further cements the sequel’s massive potential. After teasing its first trailer last week to impressive buzz, Hustlers continued its marketing push with a hefty 38 tweets on the week, translating to 158,678 likes and 46,040 retweets. And while reactions to the first Cats trailer may have been mixed (to put it kindly), having Taylor Swift retweet the trailer helped it reach an even audience. Lastly, a new poster was enough to spark fans’ interest in Zombieland 2: Double Tap and land it in the top 10.



Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets IT: Chapter Two 12,261 11 331,263 136,243 Hustlers 5,838 38 158,678 46,040 Cats 16,035 3 141,467 41,729 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 5,116 28 74,415 10,657 Zombieland 2: Double Tap 2,444 1 50,473 19,734

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* IT: Chapter Two 18-Jul 9.2 Cats 18-Jul 9.0 Hustlers 17-Jul 8.8 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Facebook

IT: Chapter 2 made it two-for-two with its Facebook performance on the week. The trailer helped propel it to be the only upcoming film with over 100,000 likes and shares. Hustlers and Cats rounded out the top 3 thanks to their trailers to make it the exact same positioning as Twitter. Rounding out the top 5 were Zombieland 2 and 21 Bridges, which impressively booked their spots with a single post on the week.



Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares IT: Chapter 2 32,181 8 110,275 162,917 Hustlers 32,567 6 94,188 88,768 Cats 51,667 3 91,455 97,218 Zombieland 2: Double Tap 5,278 1 75,995 51,362 21 Bridges 1,288 1 57,892 23,487

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* IT: Chapter 2 18-Jul 8.8 Hustlers 17-Jul 8.8 Zombieland 2: Double Tap 20-Jul 8.6 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker spoiled IT: Chapter Two’s perfect week as it narrowly hung onto the top spot by just under 60,000 likes. IT: Chapter Two did manage to secure the most new followers and post comments for upcoming tracked films. The King’s Man made it to the top five for the first time thanks to a trailer reveal that also gave it the second-rated single post on the week.



Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 38,129 8 1,107,039 8,311 IT: Chapter Two 51,952 12 1,047,210 12,128 The King’s Man 8,144 3 314,610 5,523 James Bond 007 27,774 5 224,620 1,984 Once Upon A Time In Hollywood 4,763 7 138,185 1,144

Top 3 Posts: