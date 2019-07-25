Social Pulse: IT: Chapter 2 Scares Up Buzz on Social Media

Social Media Snapshot –
As expected, a massive wave of new trailers and news for both films and TV series flooded the internet following the latest edition of San Diego Comic-Con. Although some studios decided to skip this year’s event entirely, several omissions still released trailers and news to coincide with the fan event in order to capitalize from the extra attention. The clear winner on the week was undoubtedly IT: Chapter 2, thanks to a new trailer that took social media by storm. As we near the film’s September release, it’s clear that the first part of the Stephen King adaptation wasn’t a fluke…will box office lightning strike again?
IT: Chapter Two led Twitter in just about every major category
Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|IT: Chapter Two
|12,261
|11
|331,263
|136,243
|Hustlers
|5,838
|38
|158,678
|46,040
|Cats
|16,035
|3
|141,467
|41,729
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|5,116
|28
|74,415
|10,657
|Zombieland 2: Double Tap
|2,444
|1
|50,473
|19,734
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|IT: Chapter Two
|18-Jul
|9.2
|Cats
|18-Jul
|9.0
|Hustlers
|17-Jul
|8.8
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
IT: Chapter 2 made it two-for-two with its Facebook performance on the week. The trailer helped propel it to be the only upcoming film with over 100,000 likes and shares. Hustlers and Cats rounded out the top 3 thanks to their trailers to make it the exact same positioning as Twitter. Rounding out the top 5 were Zombieland 2 and 21 Bridges, which impressively booked their spots with a single post on the week.
Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|IT: Chapter 2
|32,181
|8
|110,275
|162,917
|Hustlers
|32,567
|6
|94,188
|88,768
|Cats
|51,667
|3
|91,455
|97,218
|Zombieland 2: Double Tap
|5,278
|1
|75,995
|51,362
|21 Bridges
|1,288
|1
|57,892
|23,487
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|IT: Chapter 2
|18-Jul
|8.8
|Hustlers
|17-Jul
|8.8
|Zombieland 2: Double Tap
|20-Jul
|8.6
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker spoiled IT: Chapter Two’s perfect week as it narrowly hung onto the top spot by just under 60,000 likes. IT: Chapter Two did manage to secure the
Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|38,129
|8
|1,107,039
|8,311
|IT: Chapter Two
|51,952
|12
|1,047,210
|12,128
|The King’s Man
|8,144
|3
|314,610
|5,523
|James Bond 007
|27,774
|5
|224,620
|1,984
|Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
|4,763
|7
|138,185
|1,144
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|20-Jul
|9.1
|The King’s Man
|15-Jul
|9.0
|IT: Chapter 2
|17-Jul
|8.9
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
