Social Pulse: IT: Chapter 2 Scares Up Buzz on Social Media

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • July 25 2019

Social Media Snapshot – Monday July 15 to Sunday July 21

As expected, a massive wave of new trailers and news for both films and TV series flooded the internet following the latest edition of San Diego Comic-Con. Although some studios decided to skip this year’s event entirely, several omissions still released trailers and news to coincide with the fan event in order to capitalize from the extra attention.  The clear winner on the week was undoubtedly IT: Chapter 2, thanks to a new trailer that took social media by storm. As we near the film’s September release, it’s clear that the first part of the Stephen King adaptation wasn’t a fluke…will box office lightning strike again?

Twitter

IT: Chapter Two led Twitter in just about every major category on the week. The film held the most popular post as calculated by likes, shares, and comments. The new IT trailer was clearly a huge success with fans on the service, registering over 330,000 post likes and 136,243 retweets. It was one of the best-received trailers of the past couple months and further cements the sequel’s massive potential. After teasing its first trailer last week to impressive buzz, Hustlers continued its marketing push with a hefty 38 tweets on the week, translating to 158,678 likes and 46,040 retweets. And while reactions to the first Cats trailer may have been mixed (to put it kindly), having Taylor Swift retweet the trailer helped it reach an even audience. Lastly, a new poster was enough to spark fans’ interest in Zombieland 2: Double Tap and land it in the top 10.


Film		New Page LikesPostsPost LikesPost Retweets
IT: Chapter Two         12,261 11 331,263          136,243 
Hustlers           5,838 38 158,678            46,040 
Cats          16,035 141,467            41,729 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker           5,116 28 74,415            10,657 
Zombieland 2: Double Tap           2,444 50,473            19,734 

Top 3 Posts:

MovieDatePower*
IT: Chapter Two18-Jul9.2
Cats18-Jul9.0
Hustlers17-Jul8.8
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Facebook

IT: Chapter 2 made it two-for-two with its Facebook performance on the week. The trailer helped propel it to be the only upcoming film with over 100,000 likes and shares. Hustlers and Cats rounded out the top 3 thanks to their trailers to make it the exact same positioning as Twitter. Rounding out the top 5 were Zombieland 2 and 21 Bridges, which impressively booked their spots with a single post on the week.


Film 		 New Page Likes  Posts  Post Likes  Post Shares 
IT: Chapter 2         32,181 110,275          162,917 
Hustlers         32,567 94,188            88,768 
Cats         51,667 91,455            97,218 
Zombieland 2: Double Tap           5,278 75,995            51,362 
21 Bridges           1,288 57,892            23,487 

Top 3 Posts:

MovieDatePower*
IT: Chapter 218-Jul8.8
Hustlers17-Jul8.8
Zombieland 2: Double Tap20-Jul8.6
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker spoiled IT: Chapter Two’s perfect week as it narrowly hung onto the top spot by just under 60,000 likes. IT: Chapter Two did manage to secure the most new followers and post comments for upcoming tracked films. The King’s Man made it to the top five for the first time thanks to a trailer reveal that also gave it the second-rated single post on the week. 


Film		 New Followers  Posts  Post Likes  Post Comments 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker          38,129 1,107,039            8,311 
IT: Chapter Two          51,952 12 1,047,210          12,128 
The King’s Man            8,144  314,610            5,523 
James Bond 007          27,774 224,620            1,984 
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood            4,763 138,185            1,144 

Top 3 Posts:

MovieDatePower*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker20-Jul9.1
The King’s Man15-Jul9.0
IT: Chapter 217-Jul8.9
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

