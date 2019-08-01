Social Pulse: New Trailers Boost A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Zombieland 2: Double Tap

August 01 2019

Social Media Snapshot – Monday July 22 to Sunday July 28

This past week was dominated by trailers for A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood and Zombieland 2: Double Tap. Warner Bros.’ IT: Chapter Two also had a notable performance in that it was the only film which landed in the top 5 charts for all three of our tracked social media services. The week was an interesting case study in just how different the major social media platforms are in terms of audience and how unique marketing efforts are needed for each service. Case in point: A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood had the top tweet and Facebook post, both with huge interaction figures, while falling flat on Instagram over the same period.

Twitter

A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood and Zombieland 2: Double Tap led Twitter this past week as their trailers dominated the overall like and retweet count among upcoming films. Both titles had more new page likes, post likes, and retweets than all other tracked upcoming films combined. 

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets
Zombieland 2: Double Tap            8,882  12  176,688           72,872 
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood            9,906  158,103           46,912 
IT: Chapter Two            2,448  12  52,288           10,594 
James Bond 007                524  21,207             3,954 
Downton Abbey                187  8,212             1,764 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Zombieland 2: Double Tap 25-Jul 8.9
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood 22-Jul 8.9
IT: Chapter Two 27-Jul 8.8
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Facebook

Facebook this past week was largely an echo of Twitter in that A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood and Zombieland 2: Double Tap once again dominated. A Beautiful Day was especially strong as it provided one of the best weekly like (332,245) and share (341,619) totals we have seen this summer, going to show how much it is resonating with audiences.

Film   New Page Likes   Posts   Post Likes   Post Shares 
 A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood           58,739  332,245           341,619 
 Zombieland 2: Double Tap           36,430  155,204           203,957 
 Downton Abbey               1,155  52,352               7,598 
 IT: Chapter Two              5,837  41,005               8,041 
 Rambo: Last Blood           (9,338) 25,384               4,476 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood 22-Jul 9.7
Zombieland 2: Double Tap 25-Jul 9.1
Zombieland 2: Double Tap 25-Jul 8.3
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

Instagram is clearly a different animal from Facebook and Twitter as Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker continued dominated (as it has been). With over 11 million followers on the service and a very active posting schedule, the Star Wars brand is a machine on the service helping promote the upcoming film each week. As its release approaches, it will be interesting to see just how huge the buzz can get. Curiously, there was no sign of Zombieland 2 or A Beautiful Day in either the top 5 chart or top posts on the week which once again showcases just how different the demographics of Instagram are and why a unique and targeted strategy is needed to succeed here.  

Film  New Followers   Posts   Post Likes   Post Comments 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker          27,952   1,461,005           7,247 
IT: Chapter Two          25,591   555,501           2,946 
Hobbs & Shaw          17,633  14   199,341           1,135 
James Bond 007            7,755   191,203           1,240 
Downton Abbey            1,968   100,248           2,505 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 28-Jul 9.0
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 27-Jul 8.9
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 26-Jul 8.8
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

