Social Pulse: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Benefits from Disney Plus Bump

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Frozen 2 and No Time To Die all managed to chart in the top 5 across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram this past week. Indeed, chatter across the internet as a whole for all three has been hefty and this past week was no different. Outside of Star Wars and Frozen 2 films this holiday season have had a tough time of consistently landing inside the top 5 across these services, far less across more than one. Whether this is because the other offerings are set to underperform or that the gap in interest between Star Wars and Frozen 2 and the other titles is simply huge and skewing the numbers is unclear.
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalkeronce again led all films on Twitter this past week with 92,555 likes. In terms of retweets Frozen 2 took the crown though with 15,566, narrowly edging out Skywalker’s 14,675. While these two may have dominated overall, Knives Out took home the two top posts of the week, both thanks to the huge popularity of Chris Evans who has seemingly single-handedly given the film a notable presence online.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|7,398
|18
|92,555
|14,675
|Little Women
|708
|5
|71,324
|7,045
|Frozen 2
|3,929
|19
|61,121
|15,566
|No Time To Die
|809
|14
|41,918
|6,270
|Knives Out
|1,300
|14
|40,461
|5,460
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Knives Out
|8-Nov
|8.9
|Knives Out
|6-Nov
|8.6
|Little Women
|5-Nov
|8.1
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Jedigram was led by Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalkeras usual with 1,319,927 likes, more than every other tracked film combined. What fueled much of its success this past week and indeed the past few months was not information about the film itself but rather news and building excitement for Disney+’s The Mandalorian which debuts November 12. This marketing strategy for the film has been very powerful and used well by Disney. Star Wars was always going to be huge but by offering The Mandalorian on its brand new service a month from the film’s release they are no doubt securing thousands and maybe millions of subscriptions to their streaming service solely for the original series and that buzz only helps to bolster the awareness and anticipation for The Last Jedi. In the past TV spin-offs from films have generally been reactive to film’s success, but Disney has the luxury of being able to lead with a spin-off thanks to the huge success of the Star Wars franchise. We wouldn’t be surprised to see them use this strategy for their Marvel titles going forward as well
|Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Star Wars
|32,277
|10
|1,319,927
|6,915
|Frozen 2
|16,263
|15
|338,566
|2,591
|Soul
|8,911
|2
|307,037
|4,809
|No Time To Die
|5,820
|9
|282,315
|1,470
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|5,579
|8
|112,033
|576
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Soul
|7-Nov
|9.1
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|6-Nov
|8.9
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|6-Nov
|9.0
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
