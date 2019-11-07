Social Pulse: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Reigns Again on Social Media

Social Media Snapshot – Monday October 28 to Sunday November 3

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker led all three services handily this past week primarily due to new clips of its Disney+ spinoff and Hayden Christensen (aka Darth Vader aka Anakin Skywalker) visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. The general level of buzz is amped up thanks to tickets already being on sale for its opening and selling out left and right, but these two stories of The Mandolorian and Christensen were more than just random fodder for the film’s massive online presence. The Mandolarian marks one of the first big tests of Disney’s new streaming service and how it will stack up with Netflix and Prime Video amongst other services and based on the response it is getting on social media it looks to be gargantuan. As far as Christensen goes, there is a prominent rumour that he will have a cameo in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, and his appearance at Galaxy’s Edge has only added fuel to that fire. Long a polarizing figure among die-hard fans, it would appear as though over time his performances are gaining more popularity based on online sentiment and posts. Now if only Disney could manage to turn opinions of Jar Jar Binks they would be on a true roll…

Twitter

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker repeated atop the Twitter leaderboards this past week with 162,986 likes and 32,457 shares. Still a dominant lead in both categories, but it was down by more than a half of the numbers it posted the week before after its last trailer. The film is in a totally different category on Twitter (and Instagram for that matter), and really no other film opening in this holiday season has posted a consistent threat. Little Women did have the best single post on the week with its recent trailer, but that barely allowed it into the top 5 overall.



Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 8,663 20 162,986 32,457 No Time To Die 929 7 40,819 7,019 Frozen 2 867 6 19,509 6,145 Bill & Ted Face The Music 182 5 19,265 2,378 Little Women 2,044 6 17,640 4,894

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Little Women 29-Oct 8.5 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 29-Oct 7.9 Charlie’s Angels 1-Nov 7.6 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments





Facebook

In terms of post likes Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker squeaked out a victory over Jumanji: The Next Level 123,842 vs 104,807. In terms of shares Skywalker had to settle for third place behind a very strong trailer from The Grudge and the aforementioned Jumanji. The Grudge actually had more shares than likes of its trailer post which is highly unusual and indicates mixed reviews and sentiment for the remake. Regardless, any news is good news, and while it does have some big shoes to fill it could be a big earner for Sony where it has been in development for close to a decade. Jumanji also had a very strong overall showing and has a great chance to replicate the huge success of the first film this December. Look for it to inch up the charts as November wanes.



Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker null 14 123,842 24,095 Jumanji: The Next Level null 3 104,807 47,229 Frozen 2 null 6 83,235 14,985 21 Bridges null 7 56,551 19,726 The Grudge null 2 49,810 72,443

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* The Grudge 28-Oct 8.6 Jumanji: The Next Level 31-Oct 8.5 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 30-Oct 7.8 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

For the next month we should just rename Instagram Jedigram as Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker has dominated the services for over 6 months now. There have been the occasional lapse in weekly leads but overall it has been one of the most engaged fan bases we have ever tracked leading up to a release which only spells great things for its potential. If the film-makers can just now deliver on this promise there is a very real chance this can rewrite any and all earnings records.



Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 35,847 7 1,526,134 13,435 No Time To Die 7,772 4 171,623 1,888 Frozen 2 8,810 6 160,372 1,727 Charlie’s Angels 6,697 10 127,472 676 Birds of Prey 3,606 5 104,583 404

Top 3 Posts: