Social Pulse: Wonder Woman 1984 Glimpse Shows Early Promise

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • June 11 2019

Social Media Snapshot – Monday June 3 to Sunday June 9

This week in social media tracking:

  • New trailers for Ford v. Ferrari and Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark helped introduce the films to new audiences and begin touting their respective release dates.
  • A huge showing from Wonder Woman 1984 from just one post across the three social media platforms covered in this report gives an interesting preview as to just how big the film can become. Expect its full advertising campaign to launch by December.
  • With summer titles struggling to reach their full potential, big numbers for Toy Story 4, Lion King, and Spider-Man: Far From Home are a positive sign that suggest breakout performances in store. Moreover, with Star Wars ready to cap the year off in December, there is still a very real possibility 2019 could surpass last year’s record-setting earnings.

Twitter

Spider-Man: Far From Home made it five in a row this past week in leading the new page likes for all films tracked with 8,789. Many familiar titles littered the top 5 on the week with the sole exception being Ford v. Ferrari which saw its first appearance on the list thanks to its first trailer which was very well received on the service. With Twitter leaning more male than either of the other two social media services we track it was not a total surprise to see it only crack the top five here. The top post on the week was actually from Wonder Woman 1984 which posted that the film would not attend Comic-Con in San Diego this year but gave the first look for the sequel which fans couldn’t get enough of.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets
Spider-Man: Far From Home           8,789   153,490           31,747 
Toy Story 4           4,565   26,260             5,684 
The Lion King           4,389   88,609           32,824 
Ford v. Ferrari           3,994   33,364           11,032 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker           3,611  25   136,532           20,822 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Wonder Woman 1984 5-Jun 8.6
Men In Black  International 8-Jun 8.6
The Lion King 3-Jun 8.4
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

CLICK ON A FILM’S TITLE TO SEE FULL POST

Facebook

Toy Story 4 led all upcoming tracked films in post likes on the week with 232,210, more than 50% more than its next-nearest competitor Child’s Play. Speaking of which, Child’s Play was a solid second on the week despite having just 100,000 total fans compared to Toy Story’s 31.5 million which makes it an even more impressive performance. Indeed, though Child’s Play will fall far short of the undoubtedly huge Toy Story 4 its marketing campaign has been one of the strongest in recent memory and will become a case study in how to use the notoriety of another, bigger film to your advantage. Wonder Woman 1984 cracked the top 5 here with essentially just one post which was the same across all three tracked social media services. Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark debuted its first trailer which gained a lot of traction on Facebook, almost beating out Toy Story 4 to lead all films in post shares.

Film   New Page Likes   Posts   Post Likes   Post Shares 
Toy Story 4           11,287   232,210           77,323 
Child’s Play              3,790   141,899           34,820 
The Lion King           22,429   103,344           20,876 
Wonder Woman 1984 N/A  82,060             9,945 
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark           15,518   70,550           77,219 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Toy Story 4 7-Jun 8.8
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark 3-Jun 8.7
The Lion King 3-Jun 8.4
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

CLICK ON A FILM’S TITLE TO SEE FULL POST

Instagram

In the least surprising news of the week Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker dominated Instagram once more with almost 2 million post likes. Spider-Man: Far From Home was also its closest competition despite having a third of its posts which was a very strong showing for the web-slinger.

Instagram

Film  New Followers   Posts   Post Likes   Post Interactions 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker          48,035  11   1,893,136           1,906,415 
Spider-Man: Far From Home          40,733   803,119               810,516 
Child’s Play            5,092   337,020               342,311 
IT Chapter Two            3,042   255,305               256,776 
Men In Black International          15,620  20   219,941               221,448 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 4-Jun 9.1
Spider-Man: Far From Home 8-Jun 9.0
Spider-Man: Far From Home 3-Jun 9.0
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
CLICK ON A FILM’S TITLE TO SEE FULL POST


