Social Pulse: Wonder Woman 1984 Glimpse Shows Early Promise

Social Media Snapshot – Monday June 3 to Sunday June 9
This week in social media tracking:
- New trailers for Ford v. Ferrari and Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark helped introduce the films to new audiences and begin touting their respective release dates.
- A huge showing from Wonder Woman 1984 from just one post across the three social media platforms covered in this report gives an interesting preview as to just how big the film can become. Expect its full advertising campaign to launch by December.
- With summer titles struggling to reach their full potential, big numbers for Toy Story 4, Lion King, and Spider-Man: Far From Home are a positive sign that
suggestbreakout performances in store. Moreover, with Star Wars ready to cap the year off in December, there is still a very real possibility 2019 could surpass last year’s record-setting earnings.
Spider-Man: Far From Home made it five in a row this past week in leading the new page likes for all films tracked with 8,789. Many familiar titles littered the top 5 on the week with the sole exception being Ford v. Ferrari which saw its first appearance on the list thanks to its first trailer which was very well received on the service. With Twitter leaning more male than either of the other two social media services we track it was not a total surprise to see it only crack the top five here. The top post on the week was actually from Wonder Woman 1984 which posted that the film would not attend Comic-Con in San Diego this year but gave the first look for the sequel which fans couldn’t get enough of.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|8,789
|5
|153,490
|31,747
|Toy Story 4
|4,565
|5
|26,260
|5,684
|The Lion King
|4,389
|2
|88,609
|32,824
|Ford v. Ferrari
|3,994
|2
|33,364
|11,032
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|3,611
|25
|136,532
|20,822
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Wonder Woman 1984
|5-Jun
|8.6
|Men In Black International
|8-Jun
|8.6
|The Lion King
|3-Jun
|8.4
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
|
|
Toy Story 4 led all upcoming tracked films in post likes on the week with 232,210, more than 50% more than its next-nearest competitor Child’s Play. Speaking of which, Child’s Play was a solid second on the week despite having just 100,000 total fans compared to Toy Story’s 31.5 million which makes it
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|Toy Story 4
|11,287
|7
|232,210
|77,323
|Child’s Play
|3,790
|7
|141,899
|34,820
|The Lion King
|22,429
|2
|103,344
|20,876
|Wonder Woman 1984
|N/A
|2
|82,060
|9,945
|Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
|15,518
|2
|70,550
|77,219
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Toy Story 4
|7-Jun
|8.8
|Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
|3-Jun
|8.7
|The Lion King
|3-Jun
|8.4
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
|
|
In the least surprising news of the week Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker dominated Instagram once more with almost 2 million post likes. Spider-Man: Far From Home was also its closest competition despite having a third of its posts which was a very strong showing for the web-slinger.
|Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Interactions
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|48,035
|11
|1,893,136
|1,906,415
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|40,733
|4
|803,119
|810,516
|Child’s Play
|5,092
|8
|337,020
|342,311
|IT Chapter Two
|3,042
|4
|255,305
|256,776
|Men In Black International
|15,620
|20
|219,941
|221,448
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|4-Jun
|9.1
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|8-Jun
|9.0
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|3-Jun
|9.0
| * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
