Social Pulse: Wonder Woman 1984 Glimpse Shows Early Promise

Social Media Snapshot – Monday June 3 to Sunday June 9



This week in social media tracking:

New trailers for Ford v. Ferrari and Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark helped introduce the films to new audiences and begin touting their respective release dates.

A huge showing from Wonder Woman 1984 from just one post across the three social media platforms covered in this report gives an interesting preview as to just how big the film can become. Expect its full advertising campaign to launch by December.

With summer titles struggling to reach their full potential, big numbers for Toy Story 4, Lion King, and Spider-Man: Far From Home are a positive sign that suggest breakout performances in store. Moreover, with Star Wars ready to cap the year off in December, there is still a very real possibility 2019 could surpass last year's record-setting earnings.

Twitter

Spider-Man: Far From Home made it five in a row this past week in leading the new page likes for all films tracked with 8,789. Many familiar titles littered the top 5 on the week with the sole exception being Ford v. Ferrari which saw its first appearance on the list thanks to its first trailer which was very well received on the service. With Twitter leaning more male than either of the other two social media services we track it was not a total surprise to see it only crack the top five here. The top post on the week was actually from Wonder Woman 1984 which posted that the film would not attend Comic-Con in San Diego this year but gave the first look for the sequel which fans couldn’t get enough of.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Spider-Man: Far From Home 8,789 5 153,490 31,747 Toy Story 4 4,565 5 26,260 5,684 The Lion King 4,389 2 88,609 32,824 Ford v. Ferrari 3,994 2 33,364 11,032 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3,611 25 136,532 20,822

Top 3 Posts:

Facebook

Toy Story 4 led all upcoming tracked films in post likes on the week with 232,210, more than 50% more than its next-nearest competitor Child’s Play. Speaking of which, Child’s Play was a solid second on the week despite having just 100,000 total fans compared to Toy Story’s 31.5 million which makes it an even more impressive performance. Indeed, though Child’s Play will fall far short of the undoubtedly huge Toy Story 4 its marketing campaign has been one of the strongest in recent memory and will become a case study in how to use the notoriety of another, bigger film to your advantage. Wonder Woman 1984 cracked the top 5 here with essentially just one post which was the same across all three tracked social media services. Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark debuted its first trailer which gained a lot of traction on Facebook, almost beating out Toy Story 4 to lead all films in post shares.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Toy Story 4 11,287 7 232,210 77,323 Child’s Play 3,790 7 141,899 34,820 The Lion King 22,429 2 103,344 20,876 Wonder Woman 1984 N/A 2 82,060 9,945 Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark 15,518 2 70,550 77,219

Top 3 Posts:

Instagram

In the least surprising news of the week Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker dominated Instagram once more with almost 2 million post likes. Spider-Man: Far From Home was also its closest competition despite having a third of its posts which was a very strong showing for the web-slinger.



Instagram

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Interactions Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 48,035 11 1,893,136 1,906,415 Spider-Man: Far From Home 40,733 4 803,119 810,516 Child’s Play 5,092 8 337,020 342,311 IT Chapter Two 3,042 4 255,305 256,776 Men In Black International 15,620 20 219,941 221,448

Top 3 Posts:



