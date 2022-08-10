Sony Pictures Classics Announces Updated Fall Release Schedule

Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has announced updated release information for The Return of Tanya Tucker, Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams, The Son, Living, Turn Every Page, One Fine Morning, and Return to Seoul.

Kathlyn Horan’s documentary The Return Of Tanya Tucker follows Tanya’s richly creative ride back to the top and features singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who encourages her to push past fears in creating a new sound and reaching a new audience. The doc opens October 21st in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to additional markets.



Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics

Academy Award-nominee Luca Guadagnino’s documentary film Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams tracks Salvatore Ferragamo’s life from humble beginnings to California and finally to his storied studio in Florence, Italy. The film will be released in New York and Los Angeles theaters on November 4th before expanding to additional markets.



Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics

The Son follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart. Peter’s (Hugh Jackman) hectic life with his infant and new partner Emma (Vanessa Kirby) is upended when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) appears with their teenage son Nicholas. Peter strives to take care of his troubled son, while also juggling work, his new family, and the offer of a dream position. Along the way, he loses sight of his son. Adapted from his stage play, the film is directed by Florian Zeller and co-written with Christopher Hampton. The duo previously won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Father. The Son releases November 11th in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to additional markets.

Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics

Oliver Hermanus’ film Living is a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 film Ikiru. It’s the story of an ordinary man reduced by years of an oppressive office routine who makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful. The film is set for a December 23rd release in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to additional markets.



Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics

Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb is directed by Robert’s daughter Lizzie Gottlieb. The documentary explores Caro and Gottlieb’s remarkable creative collaboration, including the behind-the-scenes drama of the making of Caro’s The Power Broker and The Years of Lyndon Johnson book series. The unique double portrait reveals the work habits, peculiarities and professional joys of these two ferocious intellects. Turn Every Page opens in New York and Los Angeles December 30th before expanding to additional markets.

Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics

Additionally, One Fine Morning (written and directed by Mia Hansen-Løve and starring Léa Seydoux) and Return to Seoul (directed by Davy Chou), both acquired out of Cannes, will have one-week award qualifying runs by the end of the year, before wider 2023 releases.