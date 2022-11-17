Sony Pictures Classics Moves The Son to January 20th Wide Theatrical Release

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics announced that they will turn their original November 25th release date for The Son into a one-week only awards qualifying run in New York and Los Angeles and will release the film in theaters nationwide on January 20th. The Son is directed by Florian Zeller, written by the Oscar-winning team of Zeller and Christopher Hampton, and stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, and Anthony Hopkins.

The Son follows a family as it falls apart and tries to come back together again. As Peter (Hugh Jackman) struggles to juggle work, his new baby with partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby), and the offer of his dream job in Washington, he also finds himself caring for his 17-year-old son Nicholas (Zen McGrath), who no longer feels he can live with his mother (Laura Dern).

“In a marketplace that appears to be getting more overcrowded daily, it only makes sense to pivot and change our openings for The Son in New York and Los Angeles on November 25th to a one-week only qualifying run,” said Tom Prassis, the executive vice president of distribution and sales at Sony Pictures Classics. “Officially we will open The Son on January 20th nationwide, only in theaters, when there is more room for the film to breathe.”