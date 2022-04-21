Sony Pictures Domestic Release Schedule Updates and Announcements

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PART ONE).

Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, previously scheduled for release on October 7th 2022, will now open on June 2nd 2023. The ‘Part One’ of the previously announced title has been dropped, but the films are still being released as two parts of a whole. It will be followed by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, dated for March 29th 2024.

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson and based on the Marvel comic books, the film stars Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld. Both parts are set to screen in premium large formats and IMAX.

Columbia Pictures has announced a July 7th 2023 release date for another Spider-Verse centered film, Madame Web. A clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself, this live-action origin story will be directed by S.J. Clarkson and star Dakota Johnson as Madame Web.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, a Columbia Pictures title based on the book series by Bernard Waber has moved from November 18th 2022 to an earlier release date of October 7th 2022. This combination live-action/CGI musical comedy film brings the book character to life. Starring Javier Bardem as Hector P. Valenti, and musical artist Shawn Mendes as the voice the titular singing crocodile Lyle. Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, who are executive producing, will also write original songs for the film alongside Shawn Mendes, Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé. The film will be directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon.

Columbia Pictures has also announced several other release dates, including the next entry in the Denzel Washington-helmed Equalizer action series. The Equalizer 3 releases in theaters September 1st 2023. Devotion tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Based on the book by Adam Makos and directed by J.D. Dillard, a rollout release begins on October 14, 2022 and will expand on October 21, 2022, before a wide opening on October 28, 2022.