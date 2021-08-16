South Orange, New Jersey Reopens Five-Screen Cinema with CES+ Technology

PRESS RELEASE —

CES+, a cinema equipment, software, and technology solutions company, has partnered with Cinema Lab, the new operators of The Village Cinemas at South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) in New Jersey, in recently reopening the center’s five- screen movie theatre.

The Village at SOPAC offers five screens with plush seating, an updated lobby lounge space, and a technology-first atmosphere where guests can manage their tickets, pre-order concessions, and keep up-to-date on all events, theater programming, and membership information. The theatre features both a traditional and an expanded hot and cold menu.

The partners and investors behind The Village at SOPAC includes film industry and business leaders with close ties to New Jersey Film and Television industry veteran and former BAFTA New York Chairman, Luke Parker Bowles; film marketing executive and former Studio Movie Grill CMO Brandon Jones; and Andy Childs, original member of the Soho House North American team. The executives act respectively as the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Cinema Lab.

“CES+ helped facilitate SOPAC’s reopening plan by conducting a site survey and also oversaw equipping the theatre, including set-up and operation,” CES+ account manager Henry Morales said. “Beyond the installation service, CES+ will continue to provide technical support services through the NOC and the CIELO platform which combines smart alerts, 24/7 certified technicians, and hands-on customer service.”

“We are excited that phase I of the cinema is now open and we are able to share the magic of going to the movies,” Cinema Lab Co-founder and CMO Brandon Jones said. “Since November 2020, the community has been without a movie theatre, and Cinema Lab, together with the SOPAC team supported by CES+, worked to bring back major summer blockbusters to South Orange.”