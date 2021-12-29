Spider-Man: No Way Home Becomes Highest-Grossing Film in Sony Pictures’ History

Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) and Spider-Man battle it out in Columbia Pictures' SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME.

Days after becoming the first film of the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken yet another record, becoming the highest-grossing film in Sony Pictures’ history.

Said record was previously held by 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, which grossed $1.13B worldwide. Currently, No Way Home‘s global cume stands at $1.16M, split across $516.4 domestic and $644.9 internationally. The film’s top international markets, as of Tuesday the 28th, were the United Kingdom ($76.6M), Mexico ($57.9M), South Korea ($43.2M), France ($42.1M), and Australia ($35.9M). Notably absent from the list is China, where Spider-Man: No Way Home has not yet been released, making the film’s record-breaking haul all the more impressive. (Far From Home did screen in China, to the tune of $198.9M over its run.)

Further potentially limiting factors in No Way Home‘s release was a new series of Covid-imposed shutdowns and restrictions affecting certain international markets during the film’s opening two weekends; these include Quebec (where theaters were subject to limited capacity, then ordered to close days later) and British Columbia (50% capacity) in Canada, as well as curfews in South Korea and cinema closures in the Netherlands, Denmark, and Belgium—though Belgium has since re-opened their cinemas.

Top International market cumes through Tuesda y, December 28