Spotlight Cinema Networks Named Exclusive Ad Sales Representative for Venue, XCINEX’s New Streaming Marketplace

Images Courtesy of Spotlight Cinema Networks/XCINEX

Spotlight Cinema Networks has been named the exclusive advertising sales representative for Venue, the new premium streaming marketplace from XCINEX, it was announced Wednesday (July 21).

Scheduled to become available by the end of 2021, Venue uses patented technology developed by XCINEX allowing consumers to stream content from home that would normally require ticketing, including VOD movie releases, concerts, comedy shows, performing arts and sporting events and more. It aims to reach audiences who are left out of in-person ticketed events due to location, capacity restrictions and limited showtimes. Using AI and machine vision, Venue’s automated ticketing process can authenticate the number of people in the room and match that to the number of tickets to be purchased.

“With VENUE, we aim to bring the highest quality ticketed entertainment experiences directly into the home,” said Cihan Fuat Atkin, Founder and CEO of XCINEX, in a statement. “With Spotlight Cinema Networks onboard as our strategic ad inventory provider, we will be able to align VENUE’s premium entertainment seamlessly with high quality advertising to run right before the featured premium content to further enhance the experience.”

“Spotlight is excited to expand on our objective of providing collaborative reach across platforms to extend brand awareness for our advertising partners,” added Michael Sakin, President of Spotlight Cinema Networks. “In working with XCINEX and providing VENUE quality ad inventory, we’re delivering the opportunity to engage with film and entertainment enthusiasts and drive brands through the purchase funnel.”