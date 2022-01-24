Star Cinema Grill Acquires Two Chicago Area IPIC Locations

Image courtesy: Star Cinema Grill

Dine-in cinema company Star Cinema Grill has purchased two former iPic locations in the Chicago suburbs of Chicago suburbs of South Barrington and Bolingbrook, with plans to reopen them both by March, the company announced Monday.

Star Cinema Grill will add premium recliner seats with seat heaters and seat-side food and beverage service to all seats, in all auditoriums. The menus will also be updated to include items like “Everything But The Bagel Hummus,” Southwest Eggrolls, Hand Battered Chicken Tenders, and Strawberry Chicken & Walnut Salad.

Houston-based Star Cinema Grill currently operates nine cinemas in Texas and Illinois.

“We are so excited to add two more fantastic theaters to our chain, and give our Hollywood Palms Cinema brand some sister locations in the Chicago market,” Star Cinema Grill’s Vice President of Development Jason Ostrow said in a press release. “These former iPic’s are a great brand fit and we look forward to getting both locations back open as quickly as possible.”