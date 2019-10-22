Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Breaks Atom Tickets Record In 1st Hour of Sales

PRESS RELEASE

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker tickets went on sale last night, at 5pm EST, and purchase numbers on Atom Tickets powered up faster a lightsaber. As of approximately an hour after the start of ticket sales, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had sold 45% more tickets on Atom than Avengers: Endgame did earlier this year, setting a new record for Atom Tickets.

The top five movies within the first hour of pre-sales on Atom Tickets are:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Avengers: Endgame Avengers: Infinity War Star Wars: The Last Jedi Star Wars: Rogue One

Along with the pre-sale, Atom also offered to fans a special edition framed collector’s ticket available for $10 with a movie ticket purchase.

According to Atom Tickets’ fall movie survey, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was voted the most anticipated movie to see this fall. For a performance by a leading woman in a movie this fall, Atom movie fans said they were most excited to see Daisy Ridley return as Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.