Strike + Reel Cinema Entertainment Center Opens in North Texas

Entertainment Properties Group, Inc. is bringing a new cinema entertainment center to the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. The concept, Strike + Reel, features bowling, rock climbing, bumper cars, a high ropes course, a two-level laser tag course, arcade, and eight dine-in auditoriums in a 90,000 square-foot venue.

“We’ve combined the best of indoor entertainment to create fun and memorable experiences for our guests and team,” said Mark Moore, CEO of Entertainment Properties Group, Inc. “After working on this concept for quite some time, we’re excited to officially open the first Strike + Reel in our North Texas home.”

The venue placed considerable focus on a variety of menu options, including appetizers, pizza, main courses, salads, and desserts. Strike + Reel also offers a kid’s menu and alcohol service that includes cocktails, 24 draft beers, 12 tapped wines, and alcohol-infused milkshakes.

Entertainment Properties Group highlights several menu items on offer, such as its Epic Cheese Fries with assorted fries, tater tots, pepper jack, applewood-smoked bacon, chopped brisket, chorizo, fried jalapeños, queso, jalapeño ranch, pico de gallo and scallions; Buffalo Chicken Pizza made with roasted chicken, ranch, red onions, mozzarella and buffalo sauce; Cuban Panini with roasted pork loin, ham, swiss cheese, mustard and pickles; Lemon Pepper Shrimp served with seven-grain rice and market vegetables; and The Titanic—an oversized dessert of massive scoops of ice cream, bananas, berry compote, chocolate & strawberry syrup, whipped cream and brownies. Cocktails range from the Righteous Rita to a Blueberry Mojito, Frisky Whiskey, a Classic Martini and Mezcal Manhattan.