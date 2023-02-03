STRONG/MDI to Supply Screens to IMAX to Support Recently Announced Japan Expansion

STRONG/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. announced Friday that it will supply IMAX with seven screens to support their recently-announced plans for new IMAX with Laser systems, to be installed across Japan this year.

These new locations will be equipped with IMAX with Laser technology, IMAX’s most advanced theatre experience. IMAX with Laser has been developed to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio. STRONG/MDI’s proprietary screens are specifically designed to optimize the digital viewing experience.

“The movie industry is coming back to life, and we are pleased to work alongside IMAX to support their growth,’’ François Barrette, Senior Vice President & General Manager of STRONG/MDI, said in a press release. “We are proud to support their expansion in the Japanese market and all over the world.”

“STRONG/MDI is committed to providing IMAX with premium products that support the company’s innovative approach to immersive theatre,” Ray Boegner, President of Strong Entertainment, said in the same press release. “There is only one IMAX and we truly appreciate their trust and confidence in STRONG/MDI and our products.”

The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FG Group Holdings Inc.