Strong/MDI Screen Systems Teams with Illuminarium Atlanta to Provide Cinematic Virtual Reality Experience WILD

Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc., the projection screen manufacturing and optical coating development company, has partnered with Illuminarium Experiences for the opening of their first location in Atlanta, Georgia, which opened to the public July 1.

WILD utilizes cinematic immersion to allow visitors to experience the watering holes, sweeping plains, and majestic landscapes of Africa and come “face to face” with the world’s most exotic animals.

To create this realistic encounter, Strong/MDI produced the proprietary, high-contrast Orion optical coating applied to all the projection walls within the venue, as well as providing the patented speaker panels which allow the audio to penetrate through a solid projection surface with minimal distortion that is invisible to the human eye.

Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased here: https://www.illuminarium.com/tickets

Photo courtesy: Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. and Illuminarium Atlanta

“Illuminarium Atlanta is a great venue providing a larger-than-life immersive virtual reality experience to the audience, allowing visitors to virtually walk through the savannahs of Africa,” Strong/MDI Vice President and General Manager François Barrette said in a press release. “It was an honor to have collaborated with a leader in the industry, to push the boundaries of the immersive experience to a new level and we look forward to working with them on additional venues.”

‘’Our team implemented some of the very critical technical elements within the venue, ultimately helping Illuminarium achieve their final vision to provide the most realistic immersive experience possible,” Strong/MDI Director of Special Projects Dustin Small said in the press release. “Working side-by-side with Illuminarium’s technical staff we have helped create a truly unique venue that is sure to please all audiences.”

Based in Joliette, Canada, Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc.