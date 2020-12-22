Strong Technical Services Completes IPic Projection and Audio Installation at New Atlanta Location

PRESS RELEASE

Strong Technical Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc., has completed the installation of projection equipment for IPic Theater’s newest location in Midtown Atlanta at the Colony Square. Strong Technical Services (STS) installed projection systems complete with an advanced load balanced and fault tolerant network to support projection booth equipment, a streaming content library, and a large QSC Q-SYS ecosystem across the entire complex.

“IPic Atlanta allowed STS to push the limits of a traditional booth network,” said Blake Titman, vice president and general manager, Strong Technical Services. “Our engineering team has been hard at work developing a new converged network architecture for theatres that can support a broad range of new technologies such as QSC Q-SYS, AV over IP for streaming applications, and in-theatre gaming. Strong Technical Services’ engineering, 24x7x365 support, and nationwide field service capabilities are unmatched when combined with our integrated technology and product solutions.”

“In partnership with STS we are able to install the latest applications and updates to the ever-changing technology of digital cinema,” said Paul Safran, CEO and general counsel of IPIC Theaters. “The new network architecture is the next step for a stable streaming environment of studio content as well as alternative content.”