STS Partners with GDC Technology Limited to Deploy Digital Cinema Servers to Caribbean Cinemas

Strong Technical Services (STS) has announced a partnership with GDC Technology Limited for the deployment of digital cinema servers to Caribbean Cinemas, which owns and operates 583 screens in the Caribbean Islands, Central and South America. The four-year agreement involves the full replacement of legacy media servers with the new GDC SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Block with diskless CineCache at all of Caribbean Cinemas’ existing sites and new construction projects. STS will assist the deployment and also provide remote technical services for the duration of the agreement.

“Caribbean Cinemas has always strived to offer moviegoers outstanding customer services, value and enjoyment based on their continuous upgrading as new technologies become available”, said Ray Boegner, president of strong entertainment at Ballantyne Strong. “This agreement is an example of the Caribbean’s core philosophy of leading and staying at the forefront of technology as it changes and evolves. My hat goes off to Robert and Caribbean for their leadership.”

“At Caribbean Cinemas, we base our partnerships on trust and reliable performance of a company’s products. We firmly believe GDC is one of the most trusted names in the cinema industry with very reliable products,” said President of Caribbean Cinemas, Robert Carrady. “Extending our relationship was based upon our experience with GDC and Strong. Both have exceptional post-sales support, a history of innovations and a passion to continually improve the moviegoing experience for our guests.”

“We are delighted to continue our long-term partnership with Caribbean Cinemas,” said Annie Wang, president of GDC Technology (USA). “We have had the pleasure of their partnership over the past 12 years now and that relationship will continue to grow as they continue to provide their customers with the best, “state of the art” presentation for years to come in the cinema markets they serve now and in the future.”