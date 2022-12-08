Stuart Dickinson Named Vista Group Chief Executive Following Kimbal Riley’s Retirement

Stuart Dickinson, courtesy of Vista Group International Limited

Vista Group International Limited has announced the appointment of Stuart Dickinson as Vista Group’s new chief executive officer beginning April 11th, 2023. Dickinson will succeed the role from Kimbal Riley, who is retiring after five years as chief executive officer and nearly a decade at Vista Group overall. Dickinson joins Vista Group with more than 25 years’ experience in the technology sector, most recently as New Zealand country manager of DXC Technology. Dickinson has led significant transformation programs in systems integration both in New Zealand and internationally. Riley joined Vista Group in 2013 as the chief operating officer, before becoming the Vista Cinema chief executive in 2015, and chief executive officer in 2018.

Susan Peterson, Vista Group’s chair, said, “As Vista Group continues to focus on accelerating our platform strategy, we’re delighted to appoint someone of Stuart’s caliber to lead the company through this next phase. Stuart’s appointment follows a rigorous global recruitment process where we considered several exceptional candidates. Stuart is a purpose driven and human centered leader who has a proven history of growing great teams. Supporting our clients to be more successful and nurturing Vista Group’s unique and special culture with his experience and passion will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our vision.”

Dickinson commented, “I am excited to assume the role as Vista Group’s CEO and the opportunity to lead a talented global team. Vista Group is an extraordinary New Zealand business that has made its mark on the global stage. I look forward to being part of the next phase of growth as we continue to deliver on our purpose of creating the platform that connects the industry and powers the moviegoer experience.”

“We want to acknowledge Kimbal’s huge contribution to Vista Group during his tenure as Group CEO, particularly his response to the challenges that the pandemic presented the film industry, and driving Vista Group’s strategically important platform future,” says Susan Peterson. “Kimbal will be greatly missed by the whole team, and we wish him all the very best in his retirement.”

Riley shared, “It has been a privilege, and the highlight of my career, to lead Vista Group for the last five years and to work with so many talented people across our businesses globally. I’m confident that I leave the company in great heart, and with a strong team and a terrific future in Stuart’s capable hands. I am very much looking forward to working with Stuart, introducing him to Vista Group’s incredible team and clients, and ensuring a smooth leadership transition.”