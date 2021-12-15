Studio Movie Grill to Open Third Atlanta-Area Theater in January

Image Courtesy of Studio Movie Grill

Studio Movie Grill will open its latest “prototype flagship theater,” SMG North Point, in Alpharetta, Georgia on January 13, 2022, as announced in a press release Tuesday (December 14). The theater will open nine months after the dine-in exhibitor emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy this past April.

Located at Mansell Crossing – just northeast of the intersection of North Point Parkway and Mansell Road – SMG North Point will be Studio Movie Grill’s twenty-first theater in seven states and its third location in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The theater will boast over 1,300 luxury recliners in 14 auditoriums equipped with Dolby 3D and Q-SYS custom sound systems, along with a full-service bar and lounge and made-to-order “American Grill” menu. Like all Studio Movie Grill locations, SMG North Point will participate in Special Needs Screenings, which are free for children with special needs and their siblings.

SMG North Point is currently looking to fill hourly positions in a number of roles. The hiring office can be found at 7431 North Point Parkway, Suite 1310, in Alpharetta. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Prospective employees can apply online via the SMG website or in person at the hiring office.

“This building is a physical representation of SMG’s ethos, and our entire team is excited to be here in Alpharetta opening this new location,” Studio Movie Grill CEO Ted Croft said in a statement. “At the core of our mission to open hearts and minds, one story at a time, are the people that come to work every day, that came to work when we couldn’t work, and cannot wait to welcome guests back to SMG.”

“We’re committed to providing an experience that makes movie-goers excited to return to movies on the big screen, off the couch, and into the theater,” added Studio Movie Grill COO Brian Hood. “We think SMG North Point is perfect for this challenge.”

Studio Movie Grill filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2020 following the shutdown of U.S. movie theaters seven months earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It emerged from Chapter 11 in April 2021 following a restructuring, with a new COO/CFO in Croft, who had been with the company since 2011. You can read BoxOffice Pro’s interview with Croft, along with Studio Movie Grill V.P. brand and marketing Ted Low and V.P. film Tearlach Hutcheson, here.