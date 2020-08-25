Studio Movie Grill Opens Chisholm Trail Location in Fort Worth, Texas

Image courtesy Studio Movie Grill

Studio Movie Grill (SMG) is opening its first Fort Worth location on August 28, a week ahead of the Warner Bros. release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. The new site will be the circuit’s 14th location in its home state of Texas, adding an additional 12 screens to its existing 353 screens across 10 states in the U.S.

“With the opening of SMG Chisholm Trail, we are excited to open our doors for the first time in Fort Worth and become the anchor for this exciting new development and serve the surrounding area,” said Studio Movie Grill Founder/CEO, Brian Schultz. “We are continually innovating our concept and pride ourselves on offering much more than just the best in movies and full-service in-theater dining; our mission is to open hearts and minds one story at a time and to serve and support our local communities.”

SMG will be the anchor tenant of The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch, a new shopping mall in Fort Worth. The 40,000-square foot theater features 1,200 luxury recliners in 12 auditoriums, outfitted with the NEC laser projectors, and QSC’s Q-SYS custom sound systems.

“On behalf of the City, I’d like to congratulate Studio Movie Grill on opening its first location in Fort Worth,” said Jungus Jordan, Mayor Pro Tem and Fort Worth City Councilman. Further touting, The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch’s anchor tenant is a great addition to our great city! Not only is it a wonderful entertainment venue but it will also aid in driving traffic to the shopping center. As a luxury movie theatre, Studio Movie Grill should quickly help to invigorate the area, by increasing amenities and offering guests safe, full-service dining options.”

The new location will open at 50 percent capacity due to Covid-19 measures in place across the circuit. A full list of SMG’s Covid-19 guidelines and policies can be found on the circuit’s website.

A full menu for SMG Chisholm Trail is available online.

Advance tickets for Tenet and The New Mutants at SMG locations are now on sale.