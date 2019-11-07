Supercines Boasts Ecuador’s First RealLaser Cinema Projectors

PRESS RELEASE

AMBATO, Ecuador – (November 7, 2019) – Supercines, Ecuador’s leading cinema chain, has opened a new eight-screen multiplex in the Ambato shopping mall equipped with Christie® Vive Audio™ and Christie RGB pure laser cinema projectors, the first of their kind in Ecuador. The multiplex lobby also uses 60 Christie Access LCD panels to advertise upcoming movies and promotions.

The installation was carried out by TMPC, the cinema installation and maintenance company, which supplied and installed all the Christie equipment in the stunning new complex. Supercines operates 22 multiplexes in 15 cities across Ecuador, totalling 180 screens.

The new Supercines Ambatohas features stadium-style theatres with VIP areas and love seats, where audiences and couples can watch movies in exceptional comfort. The new multiplex has capacity for 1,225 cinephiles.

Supercines is a long-standing Christie client and many of the exhibitor’s screens are already equipped with Christie ’s Xenon projectors; deciding to place its trust in Christie again “because of the excellent options Christie offers us, and also for the reliability and confidence guaranteed by its track record,” says Marcel Morán, general manager, Supercines.

Seven screens are equipped with Christie CP2315-RGB projectors that deliver Christie RealLaser™ illumination technology, ensuring impeccable image quality and brightness levels well above DCI standards throughout the life of the projector.



“We opted for RGB pure laser illumination technology for our new multiplex because of all the technological advantages it offers us, not only in image quality, but also improved energy efficiency and lower operational costs,” explains Morán. “These projectors give us optimal performance, and the fact this technology is the first in Ecuador keeps us at the forefront and maintains our position as the country’s number one exhibitor.”

The screens are also equipped with the Christie Vive Audio sound system, with LA1 screen channel speakers, LS4S surround speakers and S115 subwoofers in 7.1 configurations. “This is our second multiplex with Christie Vive Audio. Following the success of our first experience, we did not hesitate to opt for it again here because it offers great fidelity and clarity of sound, with the bonus that the speakers are visually appealing,” Marcel Morán added.

Supercines Ambato has also entrusted Christie with digital signage to animate its lobby. The multiplex has deployed 60 Christie Access Series UHD551-L LCD panels. These budget-friendly, plug-and-play 55-inch displays with 4K UHD resolution are designed for 16/7 operation with built-in speakers and optional touch overlay.

“We are absolutely delighted that Supercines has chosen our technology for its new cutting-edge multiplex, the most advanced in the country,” says Diego López, Christie general manager for NOLA. “Supercines’ evident trust in our brand, and not just when it comes to projectors but also audio and digital signage, reaffirms our position as the global supplier par excellence for film theatres of all sizes and budgets,” he concluded