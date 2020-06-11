TCM Big Screen Classics Series From Fathom Events to Resume in Theaters This Summer

The 2020 TCM Big Screen Classics Series from Fathom Events is returning to cinemas this summer.

Put on hold after theaters were forced to close due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the fourth annual series is set to resume on June 28 with The Blues Brothers, the 1980 comedy starring Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi. It will then continue through the second half of the year with a wide range of classics, from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 horror film Psycho to the 1995 talking-pig dramedy Babe.

“We have truly missed the experience of viewing films on the big screen, the way they were meant to be experienced,” said TCM vice president of enterprises and strategic partnerships Genevieve McGillicuddy in a statement. “We are honored to present these titles back in movie theaters with new precautions in place for fans to safely enjoy this beloved cultural pastime.”

Added Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt, “What better way to bring audiences back to cinemas than with some of the most beloved movies in Hollywood history. This line-up, paired with the extra precautions and practices our theater partners have put in place, is a fantastic way to show movie lovers the way back to cinemas.”

Tickets and a list of participating theaters can be found at the Fathom Events website. Contact your local theater for safety precautions.

Check out the full schedule below.

The Blues Brothers – June 28, July 1 & 5

Ghost – July 19 & 22

Babe – August 9 & 12

A League of Their Own – August 23 & 26

Airplane! – August 30, Sept 1

Close Encounters of the Third Kind – Sept 13, 14 & 17

The Shining – Sept 27 & 29

Psycho – Oct 11 & 12

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest – Nov 8 & 9

Annie – Nov 22 & 23

Fiddler on the Roof – Dec 13 & 14

Fathom notes that titles and dates are subject to change.