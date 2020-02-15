Ted Mundorff Named President and COO of Arclight Cinemas

Former Landmark Theatres President and CEO Ted Mundorff is returning to Arclight Cinemas as its new President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mundorff served as Vice President and Film Buyer at Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas prior to joining Landmark. His 15-year tenure leading Landmark saw the important expansion of the specialty circuit, including the opening of new flagship locations in New York and Los Angeles. In that span, Landmark opened in other key markets in the United States, such as Denver, Indianapolis, Washington, DC, and Miami.

Arclight Cinemas ranks as the 24th largest circuit in North America on Boxoffice Pro‘s 2020 Domestic Giants of Exhibition list.

Commenting on the announcement, Christopher Forman, ArcLight Cinemas’ Chairman and CEO, said, “I’m thrilled to be reuniting with Ted, an exhibition executive whose deep love of film and understanding of the customer experience will be critical to the future of our brand.”

Mundorff added, “I am excited to be working with Chris again, alongside the entire ArcLight team. Since its founding, ArcLight has been a leading innovator in our industry, and I look forward to continuing to deliver meaningful movie-going experiences to guests across the country.”