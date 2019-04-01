“The Beach Bum” Gets EclairColor HDR Release at Select Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Locations in the US

Distributed by NEON, Harmony Korine’s comedy marks the first Hollywood pic available in the States through EclairColor HDR technology

PRESS RELEASE —

US distribution outfit NEON has released “The Beach Bum” in EclairColor HDR (High Dynamic Range) at select Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations across the US. For the complete list of Alamo Drafthouse cinemas showing “The Beach Bum”, please connect to https://drafthouse.com/news/now-presenting-eclaircolor

“The Beach Bum” follows the hilarious misadventures of Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious rogue who always lives life by his own rules. Co-starring Snoop Dogg, Zac Efron, and Isla Fisher, the movie is a refreshingly original and subversive new comedy from director Harmony Korine (“Kids”, “Spring Breakers”). It also marks the first title available in EclairColor HDR across the US, and will hit Europe in EclairColor HDR on 28 March in Germany (Constantin Film) and 31 July in France (Mars Films).

“We are thrilled to have Alamo Drafthouse, a cinema chain heralded for its unique programming events and high exhibition standards, onboard for this EclairColor release,” adds Cedric Lejeune, VP of Technology for EclairColor.

Eclair, a leader in content services for the motion picture and television industries (Ymagis Group – ISIN: FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), mastered “The Beach Bum” in EclairColor at its Berlin facility.

EclairColor is a HDR solution that combines a mastering process and select display technologies from Cinionic, Sony Digital Cinema 4K and Samsung. It provides cinemas with unparalleled image projection technology. All types of cinemas – independent movie theaters, regional chains and giant exhibition circuits -, regardless of their screen size, can be equipped with EclairColor HDR. The equipment can be used to run EclairColor mastered content as well as standard DCI content.

To date, a total of 175 cinema auditoriums have been equipped with EclairColor HDR, including 8 in the United States, 59 in France, 56 in Germany, and 7 in the United Kingdom.