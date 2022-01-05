The Beatles’ 1969 Rooftop Concert to Screen in IMAX on Jan. 30

Image Courtesy of IMAX

The Beatles’ famed 1969 concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps’ headquarters in London’s Savile Row will be released as a 60-minute film at select IMAX theaters on Jan. 30, it was announced Wednesday (Jan. 5). The movie, which is slated to screen on the concert’s 52nd anniversary, will be accompanied by a filmmaker Q&A to be broadcast via satellite to all participating IMAX locations.

The concert, which is featured in its entirety in Peter Jackson’s Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, will be digitally remastered for IMAX screens with IMAX DMR (Digital Remastering) technology. Exclusive mini-posters will be given away to attendees.

Following the Jan. 30 event, a global theatrical engagement of the 60-minute concert film – formally titled The Beatles: Get Back–The Rooftop Concert – will run from Feb. 11-13.

“I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen,” said director/producer Peter Jackson in a statement. “It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”

“Ever since Peter Jackson’s beautiful and illuminating docuseries debuted, we’ve heard non-stop from fans who want to experience its unforgettable rooftop performance in IMAX,” added Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment. “We are so excited to partner with Disney to bring ‘Get Back’ to an entirely new stage and give Beatles fans everywhere a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch and hear their heroes in the unrivalled sight and sound of IMAX.”

The entire Beatles: Get Back docuseries is streaming exclusively on Disney+. It will be made available on Blu-ray and DVD in the U.S. on Feb. 8.

Tickets for the Jan. 30 IMAX screenings are currently on sale at tickets.imax.com.