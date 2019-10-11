The Boxoffice Studios Announces Content Partnership with Cinemark Theatres

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, CA – xx – Newly formed content creation house, The Boxoffice Studios, has announced its first overall content partnership with Cinemark Theatres. With the single purpose of connecting movie fans with cinemas, The Boxoffice Studios will create original content across Cinemark’s editorial, video, and social platforms to strengthen their position as a premium out-of-home entertainment center. The Boxoffice Company is the largest and most prominent enterprise of its kind and serves the publishing, technology and data needs of the global cinema industry. The Company’s new unit, Studios, will operate under the MEDIA division.



Led by Stan Ruszkowski, President of The Boxoffice Company, The Boxoffice Studios is a global content effort to drive ticket sales through top-tier media and customized online initiatives. The Boxoffice Studios aims to partner with exhibitors and studios worldwide to provide white-labeled production across branded content, smart platforms, and social media optimization.



“We believe in the magic of cinema and propelling the box office to its full potential. The launch of The Boxoffice Studios allows us to utilize our global media experts to maximize box office performance worldwide,” said Ruszkowski. “We are thrilled to partner with Cinemark, an innovative and thought-leading exhibitor, and collaborate to fully realize the capabilities and power of our media, tech, and data.”



The MEDIA division organizes all of The Boxoffice Company’s consumer-facing media publishing platforms and operations. Those platforms, which include some of the most popular movie-related websites in their respective countries (AlloCine, Adoro Cinema, Sensacine, and more) tally over 64 million unique visitors per month. The Boxoffice Studios adds the ability to lend the Company’s lengthy editorial experience in the form of white-labeled content production.



Other divisions at The Boxoffice Company servicing the cinema industry include BOOST (the leading provider of tech products for movie theaters), PULSE (major provider of business intelligence for movie studios), SOURCE (the premier provider of movie data, including showtimes, across all search platforms), and MEDIA (global network of media brands).

[The Boxoffice Company is the parent company of Boxoffice Pro]