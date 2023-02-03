Fathom Events’ The Chosen Season 3 Finale Tops Thursday Box Office

Image courtesy: Fathom Events

Fathom Events‘ The Chosen Season 3 Finale – a special in-cinema event featuring the final episodes, 7 and 8 – led Thursday’s domestic box office with sales over $1.6M at 1,900+ participating locations.

That’s ahead of runner-up Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned $1.0M that day.

With strong early sales from fans, exhibition has also extended the limited engagement, originally a two-day event, to run through Monday, February 6.

The television series follows the Biblical story of the life of Jesus.

“We know that The Chosen has an incredibly passionate fanbase who were key to getting the word out and getting these early sales, but it was The Chosen’s commitment to deliver some shocking twists on the big screen that makes this a must-see event in theaters,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said in a press release.

