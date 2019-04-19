The Curse of La Llorona Haunts w/ $2.75M Thursday Night Debut; Breakthrough ($3.44M) & Penguins ($956K) Continue 2-Day Start

Friday Report: Warner Bros. reports this morning that The Curse of La Llorona began its opening weekend with an estimated $2.75 million from Thursday night’s first shows. That comes in far ahead of Truth or Dare‘s $750K start in mid-April last year, while topping the recent Pet Sematary remake ($2.3 million) and Escape Room ($2.345 million). It should be noted, however, that none of those films opened directly ahead of a holiday. Due to many being out of work and school on Good Friday today, comparisons are skewed with a significant amount of front-loaded expected ahead of Saturday.

Meanwhile, Breakthrough added a strong $1.548 million on Thursday, down just 18 percent from opening day on Wednesday. The faith-based drama has tallied $3.436 million in two days as it heads into the weekend.

Last but not least, Penguins added $456K yesterday for an updated two-day domestic cume of $956K heading into its first weekend.

More updates throughout the weekend.