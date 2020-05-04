This Week on The Boxoffice Podcast: Tensions Mount Over PVOD as Cinemas Begin to Reopen

A busy week in the movie theater business saw a top ten circuit in North America file for bankruptcy, the leading movie theater chain in the world vow to drop titles from a Hollywood studio, and the first theaters in the United States announce a reopening. On this episode of The Boxoffice Podcast, hosts Russ Fischer and Daniel Loria go the week’s top industry headlines alongside Boxoffice Pro chief analyst Shawn Robbins.

Lionsgate CMO Damon Wolf joins the podcast to speak about the studio’s Lionsgate Live campaign, in support of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, meant to appeal to moviegoers during cinema’s global intermission.

