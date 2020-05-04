This Week on The Boxoffice Podcast: Tensions Mount Over PVOD as Cinemas Begin to Reopen

A busy week in the movie theater business saw a top ten circuit in North America file for bankruptcy, the leading movie theater chain in the world vow to drop titles from a Hollywood studio, and the first theaters in the United States announce a reopening. On this episode of The Boxoffice Podcast, hosts Russ Fischer and Daniel Loria go the week’s top industry headlines alongside Boxoffice Pro chief analyst Shawn Robbins.
Lionsgate CMO Damon Wolf joins the podcast to speak about the studio’s Lionsgate Live campaign, in support of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, meant to appeal to moviegoers during cinema’s global intermission.
Episode Resources:
- CMX Cinemas, the 8th Largest Circuit in North America, Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- AMC Theatres Vows to Drop Universal Titles in Public Fall Out Over Studio’s Simultaneous Release Plans
- Texas Governor to Allow Stay-At-Home Order to Expire, Theaters Ponder Re-Opening
- Two Texas Circuits to Open Select Movie Theaters This Saturday
- ShowBiz Cinemas to Open Texas and Oklahoma Locations on May 18
- Star Cinema Grill Becomes Latest Texas Chain to Announce Phased Reopening
- Long Range Box Office Forecast: Proposed Changes and Strategies for the 2020 Release Calendar
- Boxoffice LIVE Sessions Recap: Social Media Marketing During COVID-19
- Lionsgate Live Website
