Thursday Night: The Intruder Leads Openers w/ $865K; Long Shot Earns $660K; Uglydolls Begins w/ $300K

Friday Report: Sony’s The Intruder pulled an estimated $865K Thursday night start, topping the three new releases of the weekend so far. The thriller’s take registered 41 percent higher than Breaking In‘s $615K start last May, although that title opened over Mother’s Day weekend.

Lionsgate’s Long Shot took in $660K to begin the weekend, which is comparable to the $675K start of the Overboard remake on the same weekend last year. The film is expected to generate long legs thanks to excellent pre-release screening buzz.

Meanwhile, Uglydolls earned $300K last night to kick off its first weekend. While that came in 57 percent behind Wonder Park‘s $700K earlier this year, the latter title opened during Spring Break. We expect the STX release to enjoy a strong internal weekend multiplier this weekend.

Of course, it will be Disney and Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame that will handily win the weekend again as it chases what could be a record sophomore frame performance. More updates to follow…